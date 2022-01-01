Go
Toast

PepperJax Grill

Experience the Thrill of the Grill!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2444 s 132nd St • $

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Grits$2.99
Bacon$3.49

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2444 s 132nd St

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goldberg's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charred Burger + Bar

No reviews yet

We don't take the typical route toward preparing a better burger. At Charred, we focus on making the best burger we can. That's why we choose Wagyu beef for our burgers. Wagyu is a unique breed of cattle known worldwide for its intense marbling. Marbling imparts flavor, juiciness, and tenderness. No other kind of beef comes close to Wagyu in this regard. Wagyu beef, plus the quality ingredients we use, combine for a phenomenal taste experience. Burgers can be done better. And we do them better here.
Better Beef = Better Burger.

Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chicago Dog 42

No reviews yet

See you again soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston