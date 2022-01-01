West Omaha sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in West Omaha
More about Juan Taco
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Taco Tex-Mex
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
|Calpico Cooler
|$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
|Sandwich Beef Kabob
|$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Salad
|$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
|Jams Burger
|$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Blatt Beer & Table
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Yoshi Ya Ramen
Yoshi Ya Ramen
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Hotel Cali [FC]
|$8.50
tempura fried, spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado,
sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
|RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
|Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)
|$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Little Italy
|$6.89
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll served cold
|Manorville
|$5.09
Turkey, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
|Radio City
|$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Weirdough Pizza Co.
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
|Gyoza (5pcs)
|$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
|Pepperoni [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Yum Roll
Yum Roll
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
|Salad Beef Kabob
|$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
|Hamburger [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Clever Greens
WRAPS • SALADS
Clever Greens
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Wrap Southwest
|$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
|Yum Yum Bowl
|$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
|Fried Chicken Skins
|$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
More about Paradise Bakery
Paradise Bakery
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Paradise Club
|$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
|Paradise Greek
|$7.49
Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
More about Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
KEBABS • FALAFEL
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Salad Baja Moment
|$9.50
jack cheese, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, grape tomato, avocado, crispy tortillas, romaine; tex-mex ranch or chipotle vinaigrette
|RAMEN Tori Chintan
|$12.00
chicken broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, naruto, chicken chashu
|Crunchy L.A. [FC]
|$8.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber, crispy panko, sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$8.50
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Chicken Bacon
|$8.25
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
|Egg & Sausage Sandwich
|$4.50
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
More about Paradise Bakery
Paradise Bakery
120 Regency Parkway, Omaha
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken
|$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
|Southwest Chicken Caesar
|$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
|Southwest Breakfast Wrap
|$6.99
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, black beans, green chilies, roasted corn jicama and cheddar cheese wrapped in a traditional flour tortilla.