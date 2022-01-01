West Omaha sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in West Omaha

Juan Taco image

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Tex-Mex$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Calpico Cooler$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
Sandwich Beef Kabob$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Juan Taco
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Jams American Grill
Blatt Beer & Table image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Yoshi Ya Ramen image

 

Yoshi Ya Ramen

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hotel Cali [FC]$8.50
tempura fried, spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado,
sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
More about Yoshi Ya Ramen
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Little Italy$6.89
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll served cold
Manorville$5.09
Turkey, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Radio City$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Weirdough Pizza Co. image

 

Weirdough Pizza Co.

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Gyoza (5pcs)$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
Pepperoni [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Yum Roll image

 

Yum Roll

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
Salad Beef Kabob$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Hamburger [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Yum Roll
Clever Greens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Clever Greens

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wrap Southwest$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
Yum Yum Bowl$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
Fried Chicken Skins$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
More about Clever Greens
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Paradise Club$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
Paradise Greek$7.49
Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
More about Paradise Bakery
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob image

KEBABS • FALAFEL

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salad Baja Moment$9.50
jack cheese, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, grape tomato, avocado, crispy tortillas, romaine; tex-mex ranch or chipotle vinaigrette
RAMEN Tori Chintan$12.00
chicken broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, naruto, chicken chashu
Crunchy L.A. [FC]$8.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber, crispy panko, sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
More about Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Club$8.50
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Bacon$8.25
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
Egg & Sausage Sandwich$4.50
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
More about Stories Coffee Company
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

120 Regency Parkway, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Chicken$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
Southwest Chicken Caesar$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
Southwest Breakfast Wrap$6.99
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, black beans, green chilies, roasted corn jicama and cheddar cheese wrapped in a traditional flour tortilla.
More about Paradise Bakery
Charred Burger + Bar image

 

Charred Burger + Bar

1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JALAPENO POPPER$8.50
CHEESEBURGER$5.00
BACON RANCH$9.50
More about Charred Burger + Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Omaha

Tacos

Burritos

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Soup

Falafel Sandwiches

