Quesadillas in West Omaha

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$4.00
large flour tortilla & cheese
More about Juan Taco
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
More about Javi's Tacos
Kid Quesadilla image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Quesadilla$5.99
Flour tortilla with American and cheddar cheeses. Served with your choice of french fries, apple sauce or green chile rice and refried beans.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

