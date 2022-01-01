Quesadillas in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve quesadillas
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Quesadilla
|$4.00
large flour tortilla & cheese
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
