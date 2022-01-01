Go
Allora

Tues - Thurs; 5:00pm - 8:30pm
Friday - Saturday; 5:00pm - 9:30pm
Sunday - Monday; Closed

5215 Folsom Blvd.

Popular Items

ALLORA PARMIGIANA (3 COURSES + BREAD, SERVES 2 OR 4)$65.00
FRESH HOUSE-MADE BUCATINI PASTA, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, ONIONS, & PEPPERS. Served with family sized salad, fresh baked focaccia and dessert.
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$85.00
HANDMADE PASTA, GROUND PORK & BEEF, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & TOMATO. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.
HOLIDAY DINNER FOR TWO$165.00
Bring a bit of Allora magic home for the Holidays! Pre-order your Thanksgiving feast online for pick-up on Nov 26th between 9am-Noon.
FRUTTI DI MARE$75.00
TOMATO RISOTTO, ARUGULA, BLACK COD, PRAWNS, MUSSELS & CALAMARI
**CONTAINS SHELLFISH**
CHICKEN MARSALA
POTATO GRATIN, WILD AND TAME MUSHROOMS, BROCCOLINI
CIOPPINO WITH DUNGENESS CRAB$95.00
ONE WHOLE DUNGENESS CRAB, SEA SCALLOPS, WILD RED PRAWNS & MUSSELS IN A RICH TOMATO BRODO WITH BRAISED FENNEL & GRILLED UNI TOAST. Served with family sized Beet Salad and your choice of dessert; Olive Oil Cake or Chocolate Panna Cotta. *Uni Toast will replace the Foccacia
CRAB LASAGNA$95.00
**24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED**
HANDMADE PASTA, BLUE CRAB, ARUGULA, PIQUILLO PEPPERS, FONTINA, GARLIC BECHAMEL. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.
72 HOUR BEEF SHORT RIBS$75.00
BEEF SHORT RIBS, WHEY POLENTA, GRILLED BROCCOLINI, GREMOLATA
WHOLE BRANZINO - 2LB FISH (serves 2)$85.00
FRIED IN RICE FLOUR, CRUSHED POTATOES, BROCCOLINI, SALSA VERDE
LOBSTER CANNELLONI ***(SERVES 2-3)***$95.00
MAINE LOBSTER, HOUSE-MADE RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, SPINACH, PARMA ROSA. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & choice of dolce.
Location

Sacramento CA

