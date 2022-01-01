Go
Oak Park Brewing Co.

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3514 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)

Popular Items

The West Coast Philly$16.00
Thinly Sliced Grilled Tri-Tip, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar Cheese & OPB Beer Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll.
BUFFFALO CHICKEN SANDO$16.00
The OPB$16.00
The Yard Bird$15.00
Blackened Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pickles, Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Red Onion & Avocado Crema served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll
2oz Beer Cheese$0.50
The CBR$16.00
The Whiskey BBQ$17.00
Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Strings and Pickle on a Seeded Brioche Bun
Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on country white bread.
2oz Caesar$0.50
The Fun Philly$15.00
Grilled mushrooms, sweet peppers & onions, Vegan mozzarella cheese, Comeback sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3514 Broadway

Sacramento CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
