Apolonia

We bring you Apolonia! Chef Stephen Gillanders' highly anticipated second restaurant has found it’s home at 2201 S. Michigan Ave in the South Loop. Apolonia, named after Gillanders’ Grandmother, will focus on Mediterranean cuisine with a finely curated beverage program to match.

105 E Cermak Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Tajarin$26.00
shrimp, scallop, espelette
Mafaldine alla Norma$18.00
roasted eggplant, parmesan
*vegetarian
Organic Chicken "Saltimbocca"$28.00
fontina polenta
Bavette of Beef$36.00
peppered potato nage, grilled petite lettuce, blue cheese
Halibut Bonne Femme$36.00
watercress velouté, mushroom bordelaise
Calamarata$22.00
marinated calamari, capers, allium dust
Fiorentini al Sugo$19.00
smoked tomato, catalpa grove pork sausage
Roasted Duck Breast$34.00
salsa verde, sun chokes, crispy celery root
Grilled Salmon$27.00
spanish chorizo, cannellini beans
Grilled Branzino$29.00
marinated olives, dill, fennel
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering

Location

105 E Cermak Rd

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Il Culaccino

No reviews yet

Franco’s Restaurant Group is excited to introduce Il Culaccino, open for your enjoyment seven days a week in the South Loop’s McCormick Square community. Sample unique wines and delicious plates accompanied by the friendly and superior service that has become the hallmark of Franco’s Restaurant Group, family-owned since 1989.

Crab Bucket No. 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moody Tongue

No reviews yet

Founded in 2014 in Chicago by cousins Jared Rouben (Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO), Moody Tongue is built on the philosophy of culinary brewing, appealing to those with a discerning palate or, as Rouben describes, a "moody tongue." Utilizing his extensive culinary background and brewing education, Rouben approaches brewing with a chef's mindset. In 2019, the brewery relocated and expanded to launch two all-new dining concepts -- a casual, à la carte tasting room, The Bar at Moody Tongue, as well as an upscale, intimate restaurant, The Dining Room at Moody Tongue, both led by nine-time Michelin-starred Executive Chef Jared Wentworth.

Glaze

No reviews yet

Easy Eating. Small Batch. Made Fresh Daily.

