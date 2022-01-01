Go
Toast

Steak & Bourbon

Warm lighting, dark gray walls, and red leather accent Steak & Bourbon. Walk through our doors and instantly feel relaxed, like you just walked into a 1920's speakeasy. Pictures of bourbon's long history adorn our walls as well as shots from some of Louisville's most iconic locations.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1321 Herr Ln • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

Online French Onion Soup$12.00
Online Steak & Cheese Hand pies$17.00
Online Crabmeat Deviled Eggs$17.00
Online Short Rib Pot Roast$39.00
Online S&B Crab Cake$19.00
Online 7oz Filet$42.00
Online Classic American Cheeseburger$20.00
Online Gouda Burger$21.00
Online 14oz Ribeye$49.00
Online 12oz NY Strip$43.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1321 Herr Ln

Louisville KY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Comfy Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Napa River Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

Joe's Older than Dirt Lyndon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston