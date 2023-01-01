Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Altoona
  • /
  • Ashley's Sweets and Treats LLC - 1402 1/2 11th Avenue
Main picView gallery

Ashley's Sweets and Treats LLC - 1402 1/2 11th Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1402 1/2 11th Avenue

Altoona, PA 16601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

1402 1/2 11th Avenue, Altoona PA 16601

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mansion Donut Company, LLC - Downtown Altoona
orange starNo Reviews
1402-1 11th Avenue Altoona, PA 16601
View restaurantnext
Jack & Georges
orange starNo Reviews
2400 4th Ave Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
The Jolted Monkey -
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Fairway Dr # 100 Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
orange starNo Reviews
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
View restaurantnext
Best Way Pizza Duncansville - Duncansville
orange starNo Reviews
1424 3rd Avenue Duncansville, PA 16635
View restaurantnext
Dunny's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 282
905 2nd St Cresson, PA 16630
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Altoona

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ashley's Sweets and Treats LLC - 1402 1/2 11th Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston