Go
Toast

ATCHAFALAYA

Atchafalaya Restaurant is set in a little creole cottage in the Irish Channel, a mostly residential neighborhood of New Orleans. All the components of a memory making meal are here in abundance– whether it’s our famous brunch or an evening’s stylish dinner you’ll find finely crafted cocktails, a smart wine list and most certainly stellar service. Come early, stay late or just drop in for quick cocktail in the bar.

901 Louisiana Ave • $$$

Avg 4.7 (8433 reviews)

Popular Items

ROASTED LAMB LOIN "BUNNY CHOW"$30.00
sweet potatoes, mirliton, carrots & Cape Malay coconut curry broth, blatjang chutney, po-boy bread
CHILI-RUBBED 140Z BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP$32.00
hominy, pozole broth, pickled red onion, pepitas, cotija
GUMBO DU JOUR$11.00
trinity, dark roux, Louisiana popcorn rice
BLUE CHEESE FLAN$9.00
pine nut brittle, balsamic pearls, balsamic & hard apple cider reductions
SHRIMP & GRITS$28.00
andouille, trinity, smoked tomato, Creole-spiced shrimp broth
DUCK HASH
poached eggs, duck confit, blackberries,
mango, brown butter hollandaise,
bacon vinaigrette
GUMBO$11.00
trinity, dark roux, Louisiana popcorn rice, green onions
Risotto
gulf oysters, bechamel, celery, onion, cream nutmeg
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$9.00
toasted pecans, red pepper vinaigrette, goat cheese
FREE-FORM BLUE CRAB RAVIOLO$20.00
shiitake mushrooms, spinach, mascarpone,
citrus beurre blanc
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

901 Louisiana Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BOIL Seafood House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barú Bistro & Tapas

No reviews yet

Baru is nestled in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. At Baru, Chef Edgar Caro draws from his latin heritage to reimagine traditional dishes from Colombia and the Caribbean using local ingredients

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

No reviews yet

The Rum House is a one-of-a-kind joint inspired by everything we love about the islands.

Haydel's Bake Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston