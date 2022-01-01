Avli
Inspired Greek
Creative, reinvented cuisine meets Greek tradition so guests may experience our core philosophies of Philoxenia (hospitality), Kefi (joy), and Meraki (soul). We welcome you in to live and enjoy life through our inspired dishes; lively beverage program featuring a curated Greek wine list, crafted cocktails and traditional spirits; and an ambiance that reflects life in the Mediterranean.
1335 W Wrightwood Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1335 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
