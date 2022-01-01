Go
Avli

Inspired Greek
Creative, reinvented cuisine meets Greek tradition so guests may experience our core philosophies of Philoxenia (hospitality), Kefi (joy), and Meraki (soul). We welcome you in to live and enjoy life through our inspired dishes; lively beverage program featuring a curated Greek wine list, crafted cocktails and traditional spirits; and an ambiance that reflects life in the Mediterranean.

1335 W Wrightwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (868 reviews)

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1335 W Wrightwood Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

