Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Babe's Tea Room

Closed today

No reviews yet

2401 15th St

Denver, CO 80202

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Takeaway Tea Party$35.00
Menu is Priced *PER PERSON* and includes:
2 x Cucumber with Chive Cream Cheese Triangles, 2 x Chicken Curry Salad Triangles, 2 x Roast Beef with Horse Radish Triangles, 2 x Irish Cheddar with Apricot Jam Triangles, 1 x Flourless Chocolate Cake Petit Four, 1 x Vanilla Raspberry Petit Four, 1 x Scottish Shortbread Tea Cookie, 1 x French Macaron, 2 x Mini English Scones, House Made Lemon Curd, Devonshire Cream, & Strawberry Preserves, 2 x assorted tea bags.
One to-go tea party display tier is included with each order!
*Tea for two is pictured ($70)*
Mini Scones 4pc$6.00
Mini sized and sold in an assorted 4 pack based on availability. Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!
Darjeeling$4.24
The “champagne” of teas, with a subtle, delicate flavor. Grown high in the foothills of the Himalayas on the famous Biodynamic Makaibari Estate.
Cucumber Tea Sandwich À La Carte$4.00
Cucumber & house blended chive cream cheese served on white.
Roast Beef Tea Sandwich À La Carte$4.00
Roast beef + house blended creamy horseradish sauce.
Children's Takeaway Tea Party$24.00
Menu is Priced Per Person and includes:
2 x Cucumber Tea Sandwiches, 2 x PB&J Tea Sandwiches, 1 x Flowerless Chocolate Cake Petit Four, 1 x Raspberry Vanilla Petit Four, 1 x Chocolate Dipped Scottish Shortbread Cookie, 1 x Mini English Scone, 1 x Mini Cranberry Scone, House Made Lemon Curd, Devonshire Cream, & Strawberry Preserves, 2 x tea sachets.
One to-go tea party display tier is included with each order!
Authentic English Scone$3.50
Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!
Lavender London Fog$5.00
Earl Grey Tea + Milk of Choice + Lavender & Vanilla Infused Simple Syrup
Irish Cheddar Tea Sandwich À La Carte$3.00
Irish Cheddar & Apricot Jam served on wheat - Open Faced
Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte$4.00
A tea room favorite using Denver local *Savory Spice* Turmeric Curry Blend.
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

2401 15th St, Denver CO 80202

Directions

