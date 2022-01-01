Menu is Priced *PER PERSON* and includes:

2 x Cucumber with Chive Cream Cheese Triangles, 2 x Chicken Curry Salad Triangles, 2 x Roast Beef with Horse Radish Triangles, 2 x Irish Cheddar with Apricot Jam Triangles, 1 x Flourless Chocolate Cake Petit Four, 1 x Vanilla Raspberry Petit Four, 1 x Scottish Shortbread Tea Cookie, 1 x French Macaron, 2 x Mini English Scones, House Made Lemon Curd, Devonshire Cream, & Strawberry Preserves, 2 x assorted tea bags.

One to-go tea party display tier is included with each order!

*Tea for two is pictured ($70)*

