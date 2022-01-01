Go
Baja's Tex Mex Grill

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

273 Thayer St • $

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)

Popular Items

**BYO NACHO FRIES**$10.00
**BYO TACO (1)**$3.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
**BYO NACHOS**$10.00
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**CHEESE STEAK**$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
**CHICKEN WINGS & FRIES (8 PC)**$10.00
**BYO BURRITO**$9.00
**BYO BURRITO BOWL**$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

273 Thayer St

Providence RI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

