Bakers Daughter

SANDWICHES

1402 Okie St NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$12.00
Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.
Beef Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with White Cheddar and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion Marmalade on Sourdough Bread.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender fried Chicken with Herb Aioli, Pimento Cheese & Bread & Butter Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Tacos the size of Burritos!! Served 2 per order with a homemade fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
Latte$4.50
Grilled Cheese$10.00
The ultimate Grilled Cheese made with White Cheddar & Gruyere on toasted Brioche. Chef Matt Baker loves to make his a Truffle Grilled Cheese with Tomato Bisque!
Prosciutto and Fig Panini$14.00
Thinly sliced prosciutto with macerated Figs, Boursin Cheese, Fig Marmalade, and creamy Mozzarella Cheese.
Crispy Falafel$8.00
Crispy, flavorful homemade Falafel served with Tzatziki, and Pickled Red Onions.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1402 Okie St NE

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
