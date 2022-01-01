Barnato Lounge
Exquisite cocktails. Live music. Events Spaces.
Barnato offers the finest evening entertainment in a unique atmosphere.
225 N 170th St Suite 95
Location
225 N 170th St Suite 95
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
