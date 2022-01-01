Go
Barrio

806 Literary Rd

Popular Items

House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Queso Blanco + Chips$7.50
Green Goddess Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)
Salsa Roja + Chips$2.50
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
Flour Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Location

806 Literary Rd

Tremont OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Prosperity Social Club

Residing in an original 1938 barroom, Prosperity Social Club is open to the public, being a social club only in a figure of speech, behavior and attitude; a tip of the hat to a past era. Prosperity Social Club offers a full-service bar, great microbrews, classic and specialty cocktails, affordable wines, patio and indoor dining, takeout, a friendly staff and an eclectic clientele. Its sophisticated, tavern-style menu even accommodates vegetarians. It’s a true Cleveland experience.

Literary Tavern

Proof

Amazing Cleveland BBQ!

The South Side

