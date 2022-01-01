Go
Baumhower's Victory Grille

Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

6880 Hwy 90 • $$

Avg 4.3 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

Lips - Large$14.99
Beignets Ala'bama$3.99
XLarge Wings$20.99
Large Wings$15.99
Spencer's Gooey Fries$9.99
Curly-Q Fries$3.49
Lips - Small$10.99
Small Wings$11.99
Wesleys Hot Lips$14.99
Fried Chicken Tenders$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6880 Hwy 90

Daphne AL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
