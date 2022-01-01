Go
BBQ Village

We serve 100% Halal Bangladesh, Indian, Pakistani and Turkish Food

BBQ

18112 Hillside Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Kabab$2.00
Fresh kabab made with spice and chicken.
Naan$1.50
House made plain naan.
Goat Biryani$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

18112 Hillside Ave

Jamaica NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
