Go
Toast

Call

Get us TO GO during the day using curbside pick up or Delivery! Serving it up Tuesday - Saturday 12pm - 6pm.

2843-5 Larimer Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork and Egg Sandwich$16.00
Reunion Bakery seeded brioche bun, greens, giardiniera + aioli. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
Negroni 325ml$30.00
Gin, sweet vermouth + Campari. Diluted and ready to go, just pour over ice. Makes three generous servings.
Whole Roast Chicken for Two for Later$45.00
Use this menu item for take out or delivery scheduled for tomorrow or later! Whole roasted chicken, oven roasted broccoli, fingerling potato salad.
Aebleskiver$10.00
Warm pancake puff with ricotta + preserved fruit
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
Smoked Mushroom Tartine$12.00
Smoked Mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan + herbs
Whole Smoked Chicken for Two$45.00
A whole smokes chicken with green garlic glazed cannellini beans and roasted carrot and spring pea salad.
***Please order by 3PM for same
day pick-up or delivery!***
Prime Rib Dinner for Two$65.00
16 oz prime rib, country-style mashed potatoes, little gem salad + horseradish. Eat it together or six feet apart. Available for pick-up or delivery starting ay 5pm.
Rowdy Poppy Bouquets$15.00
Brighten up your world with a baby bouquet from Rowdy Poppy!
Mixed Greens Salad$10.00
Avocado. Meyer lemon vinaigrette + herbs. All fresh - no canned veggies here!
See full menu

Location

2843-5 Larimer Street

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rye Society Denver

No reviews yet

We offer the best of traditional Jewish comfort food!

Dio Mio

No reviews yet

Hand made pasta, seasonal ingredients, good vibes

Noble Riot

No reviews yet

About
A modern wine bar that tells the story of the farmer, winemaker, and nature. You should know what you’re putting your mouth.
Principles Not Plonk.

Tammens Fish Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston