Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City

11239 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 102

Popular Items

Classic Waffle$6.50
Two Liège Waffles with Pearl Sugar
Jalapeno & Cheese Croissant$5.45
Classic Croque Madame$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Pasture-raised Eggs, Swiss American cheese, Hollandaise sauce, Organic mixed green salad served with a waffle
Location

STUDIO CITY CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
