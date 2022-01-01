Go
Main pic

Benson's By The Beach

Open today 7:30 AM - 1:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

504 Pacific Ave S

Long Beach, WA 98631

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 pm

Location

504 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach WA 98631

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Long Beach Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Mar Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Castaway's Seafood and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lost Roo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Benson's By The Beach

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston