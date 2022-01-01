Best Italian on the Parkway
Come in and enjoy!
710 Parkway
Location
710 Parkway
Gatlinburg TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Best Italian Café and Pizzeria in Elks Plaza
Doing Italian right since 1976. Join us for classic pizza, famous garlic knots, enormous calzones, the Best Bloody Marys, and more.
Burg Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
HOWARDS RESTAURANT
Come in and enjoy!
Flapjack's (Gatlinburg #3)
Welcome! We've been serving up country-style breakfasts for quite some time now. We're sure you'll enjoy our cozy atmosphere and fresh, scratch-made comfort food.