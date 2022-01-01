Go
Best Way Pizza

DARE TO BE SQUARE!

PIZZA

8727 Woodbury Pike • $$

Avg 4.4 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Chef Salad$8.25
Breadsticks$2.50
15 Cut Special$17.50
10 Cut Special$14.00
Cauliflower Crust Pie$7.99
Garlic Butter / Ranch Pkt$0.50
Steak Cauliflower Sand
28 Cut ONLY$30.00
Chicken Sub 1/2
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.25
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8727 Woodbury Pike

East Freedom PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

