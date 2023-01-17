Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Mimo's Pizza Company

476 Reviews

$$

1332 Graham Ave

Windber, PA 15963

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza ONLINE ONLY! SUPER DEAL!
SML Combo Strom
Regular Fries

Shareables

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.75
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.75
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.99
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.99
Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.99
Meatballs (5)

Meatballs (5)

$10.99

Topped with our house made marinara, provolone, pecorino Romano

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.99
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.99Out of stock

fresh buffalo mozzarella, Roma tomato, fresh basil, EVOO

Meat & Cheese Board

Meat & Cheese Board

$15.99

Genoa salami wrapped in provolone, olives, fresh mozzarella, stuffed cherry pepper, dried fig, parmesan, bread

Zucchini

Zucchini

$6.99
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$6.99
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$6.99

Cup Of Soup W Crackers

Cup Minestrone

$4.75Out of stock

Cup Broccoli Cheese

$4.75Out of stock

Cup Chili

$5.25Out of stock
Cup Chicken Pastina

Cup Chicken Pastina

$4.75Out of stock

Cup Italian Wedding

$4.75

Cup Lobster Bisque W Sherry Wine

$5.99Out of stock

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$5.99Out of stock

Cup Stuffed Pepper

$4.75Out of stock
Cup Vegetable Beef

Cup Vegetable Beef

$4.75

Bowl Of Soup W Bread

Bowl Minestrone

$5.25Out of stock

Bowl Broccoli Cheese

$5.25Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl Chicken Pastina

$5.25Out of stock

Bowl Lobster Bisque W Sherry Wine

$6.99Out of stock

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$6.99Out of stock

Bowl Stuffed Pepper

$5.25Out of stock
Bowl Vegetable Beef

Bowl Vegetable Beef

$5.25
Bowl Italian Wedding

Bowl Italian Wedding

$5.25

Salads

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Large Garden Salad

$6.99
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.99
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad w/Fries

$11.99
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$10.99
Steak Salad w/Fries

Steak Salad w/Fries

$11.99
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Loaded Fries

Bacon & Cheese Fries

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$8.99
Pepperoni Pizza Fries

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Fries

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Fries

$8.99

Sub Sandwiches

Small Tuna Sub

$6.99

Large Tuna Sub

$8.50
Small Ham & Cheese

Small Ham & Cheese

$6.99
Large Ham & Cheese

Large Ham & Cheese

$8.50
Small Italian

Small Italian

$6.99
Large Italian

Large Italian

$8.50

Sandwiches

Mega Haddock Sandwich

Mega Haddock Sandwich

$8.99
Cod Fish

Cod Fish

$6.99
1/2 lb Burger

1/2 lb Burger

$8.99

Small Meatball Parmesan

$6.99

Large Meatball Parmesan

$8.50

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Small Steak Sandwich

Small Steak Sandwich

$7.75
Large Steak Sandwich

Large Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Small Grilled Chicken Steak

$7.75

Large Grilled Chicken Steak

$8.99

Small Pizza Steak

$7.75

Large Pizza Steak

$8.99

Small Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$7.75

Large Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$8.99

Pastas

Small Spaghetti

Small Spaghetti

$7.99

Regular Spaghetti

$8.99

Small Rigatoni

$7.99

Regular Rigatoni

$8.99
Cheese Manicotti

Cheese Manicotti

$8.99
Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$8.99

Eggplant Parmesan w/ Pasta

$12.99
Chicken Parmesan w/ Pasta

Chicken Parmesan w/ Pasta

$12.99
Lasagna

Lasagna

$11.99

Baked Rigatoni

$11.99

Pasta Trio

$12.99

Veal Parmesan w/ Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Pizzas

MED Cheese Pizza

MED Cheese Pizza

$12.99
MED White Garlic Pizza

MED White Garlic Pizza

$12.99
MED Combo Pizza

MED Combo Pizza

$16.99
MED Deluxe Pizza

MED Deluxe Pizza

$19.99
LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.99
LG White Garlic Pizza

LG White Garlic Pizza

$14.99
LG Combo Pizza

LG Combo Pizza

$19.99
LG Deluxe Pizza

LG Deluxe Pizza

$22.99
16" Cheese Pizza ONLINE ONLY! SUPER DEAL!

16" Cheese Pizza ONLINE ONLY! SUPER DEAL!

$9.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY GET OUR 16" PLAIN CHEESE PIZZA FOR $9.99! ONLINE ONLY! Apparently we did not get the memo about inflation! CHEESE IS FINALLY COMING DOWN IN PRICE! Wahooooooo!!!!!

XL Cheese Pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$16.99
XL White Garlic

XL White Garlic

$16.99
XL Combo Pizza

XL Combo Pizza

$22.99
XL Deluxe Pizza

XL Deluxe Pizza

$25.99
XXL Cheese Pizza

XXL Cheese Pizza

$42.99
XXL White Garlic Pizza

XXL White Garlic Pizza

$42.99
Slice of Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$2.75

Signature Pizzas

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99
Medium Margherita Pizza

Medium Margherita Pizza

$16.99Out of stock
Medium Chicken Parm Pizza

Medium Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.99
Medium Eggplant Parm Pizza

Medium Eggplant Parm Pizza

$16.99

Medium Meatball Parm Pizza

$16.99
Medium Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza

Medium Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza

$16.99

Medium Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza

$16.99
Med 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

Med 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$17.99
Medium Quattro Formaggi Pizza

Medium Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$17.99

NEW ITEM!!! Try this combination of four cheeses! Had a unique flavor that will be loved by cheese aficionados! The blend of GRANDE AVORIO fresh mozzarella, SOPRAFFINA ricotta, aged provolone and asiago will ignite your palate!

NEW! Medium PORTNOY PIE

$13.99Out of stock

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99
Large Margherita Pizza

Large Margherita Pizza

$19.99Out of stock
Large Chicken Parm Pizza

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.99

Large Meatball Parm Pizza

$19.99
Large Eggplant Parm Pizza

Large Eggplant Parm Pizza

$19.99
Large Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza

Large Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza

$19.99

Large Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza

$19.99
Lg 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

Lg 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$20.99
Large Quattro Formaggi Pizza

Large Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$20.99

NEW ITEM!!! Try this combination of four cheeses! Had a unique flavor that will be loved by cheese aficionados! The blend of GRANDE AVORIO fresh mozzarella, SOPRAFFINA ricotta, aged provolone and asiago will ignite your palate!

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99
XL Margherita Pizza

XL Margherita Pizza

$22.99Out of stock
XL Chicken Parm Pizza

XL Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.99
XL Eggplant Parm Pizza

XL Eggplant Parm Pizza

$22.99

XL Meatball Parm Pizza

$22.99
XL Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza

XL Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza

$22.99

XL Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza

$22.99
XL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

XL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$23.99
XL Quattro Formaggi Pizza

XL Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$23.99

NEW ITEM!!! Try this combination of four cheeses! Had a unique flavor that will be loved by cheese aficionados! The blend of GRANDE AVORIO fresh mozzarella, SOPRAFFINA ricotta, aged provolone and asiago will ignite your palate!

Stromboli

SML Cheese Strom

$9.99
SML Combo Strom

SML Combo Strom

$11.99

SML Deluxe Strom

$12.99

SML Buffalo Chicken Strom

$12.99
SML Margherita Strom

SML Margherita Strom

$12.99

SML Chick Parm Strom

$12.99

SML Eggplant Parm Strom

$12.99

SML Meatball Parm Strom

$12.99

SML Bacon and Ranch Fries Strom

$12.99

SML Chicken Honey Mustard Strom

$12.99

MED Cheese Strom

$11.99

MED Combo Strom

$15.99

MED Deluxe Strom

$18.99

MED Buffalo Chicken Strom

$19.99

MED Margherita Strom

$19.99

MED Chick Parm Strom

$19.99

MED Eggplant Parm Strom

$19.99

MED Meatball Parm Strom

$19.99

MED Bacon and Ranch Fries Strom

$19.99

MED Chicken Honey Mustard Strom

$19.99

LG Cheese Strom

$15.99

LG Combo Strom

$22.99

LG Deluxe Strom

$25.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Strom

$26.99

LG Margherita Strom

$26.99

LG Chick Parm Strom

$26.99

LG Eggplant Parm Strom

$26.99

LG Meatball Parm Strom

$26.99
LG Bacon and Ranch Fries Strom

LG Bacon and Ranch Fries Strom

$26.99

LG Chicken Honey Mustard Strom

$26.99

Positive Reinforcement

Comforting Words

Comforting Words

$1.00

For only $1, our driver will look you straight in the eyes & tell you, "EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE OKAY & YOU ARE DOING THE BEST YOU CAN"

Sides & Extras

One Side of Meatball

One Side of Meatball

$2.99

2oz. Marinara

$0.75

2oz Italian

$0.75

2oz. Ranch

$0.75

2oz. French

$0.75

2oz. Honey Mustard

$0.75

2oz Tartar

$0.75

2oz Meat Sauce

$1.75

4oz. Marinara

$0.99

4oz Meat Sauce

$2.99

4oz Italian

$0.99

4oz. Ranch

$0.99

4oz. French

$0.99

4oz. Honey Mustard

$0.99

4oz Buffalo Ranch

$0.99

8oz Marinara

$1.99

8oz Meat Sauce

$5.99

8oz Italian

$1.99

8oz Ranch

$1.99

8oz French

$1.99

8 Oz Honey Mustard

$1.99

8oz Buffalo Ranch

$1.99

12oz. Marinara

$4.99

12oz. Italian

$4.99

12oz. Ranch

$4.99

12oz. Honey Mustard

$4.99

12oz Buffalo Ranch

$4.99

12oz Meat Sauce

$7.99

Small Bread

$1.99

Large Bread

$2.50

SM Shredded Cheese

$1.50

LG Shredded Cheese

$1.99

1oz Hot Sauce

$0.50

2oz Hot Sauce

$0.99

1oz Crushed Pepper

$0.50

1oz Parm On Side

$0.50

KRAFT Mac & Cheese

$3.75
Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.75
Choc. Chip Cookie

Choc. Chip Cookie

$1.25Out of stock
2 - Choc. Chip Cookies

2 - Choc. Chip Cookies

$2.25Out of stock

One Side Veal Parm

$8.99Out of stock

Baby Carrot W/Ranch

$2.75
Yogurt

Yogurt

$2.75

GF & Vegan Options

12" GF Cauliflower Crust

$12.99

12" Vegan Small

$16.99

14" Vegan Medium

$19.99

16" Vegan Large

$22.99

18" Vegan XL

$25.99

Vegan Cheese Stromboli

$12.99

Vegan Combo Stromboli

$14.99

Gluten Free Stuffed Shells

$12.99Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$6.99

KRAFT Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

NA Beverages