Mimo's Pizza Company
476 Reviews
$$
1332 Graham Ave
Windber, PA 15963
Shareables
Small Fries
Regular Fries
Garlic Bread
Bruschetta
Chicken Tenders (4)
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Meatballs (5)
Topped with our house made marinara, provolone, pecorino Romano
Eggplant Parmesan
Caprese Salad
fresh buffalo mozzarella, Roma tomato, fresh basil, EVOO
Meat & Cheese Board
Genoa salami wrapped in provolone, olives, fresh mozzarella, stuffed cherry pepper, dried fig, parmesan, bread
Zucchini
Mushrooms
Cauliflower
Cup Of Soup W Crackers
Cup Minestrone
Cup Broccoli Cheese
Cup Chili
Cup Chicken Pastina
Cup Italian Wedding
Cup Lobster Bisque W Sherry Wine
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Cup Stuffed Pepper
Cup Vegetable Beef
Bowl Of Soup W Bread
Bowl Minestrone
Bowl Broccoli Cheese
Bowl Chili
Bowl Chicken Pastina
Bowl Lobster Bisque W Sherry Wine
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Bowl Stuffed Pepper
Bowl Vegetable Beef
Bowl Italian Wedding
Salads
Sub Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Mega Haddock Sandwich
Cod Fish
1/2 lb Burger
Small Meatball Parmesan
Large Meatball Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Small Steak Sandwich
Large Steak Sandwich
Small Grilled Chicken Steak
Large Grilled Chicken Steak
Small Pizza Steak
Large Pizza Steak
Small Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Large Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Pastas
Pizzas
MED Cheese Pizza
MED White Garlic Pizza
MED Combo Pizza
MED Deluxe Pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
LG White Garlic Pizza
LG Combo Pizza
LG Deluxe Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza ONLINE ONLY! SUPER DEAL!
FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY GET OUR 16" PLAIN CHEESE PIZZA FOR $9.99! ONLINE ONLY! Apparently we did not get the memo about inflation! CHEESE IS FINALLY COMING DOWN IN PRICE! Wahooooooo!!!!!
XL Cheese Pizza
XL White Garlic
XL Combo Pizza
XL Deluxe Pizza
XXL Cheese Pizza
XXL White Garlic Pizza
Slice of Pizza
Signature Pizzas
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Medium Margherita Pizza
Medium Chicken Parm Pizza
Medium Eggplant Parm Pizza
Medium Meatball Parm Pizza
Medium Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza
Medium Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza
Med 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
Medium Quattro Formaggi Pizza
NEW ITEM!!! Try this combination of four cheeses! Had a unique flavor that will be loved by cheese aficionados! The blend of GRANDE AVORIO fresh mozzarella, SOPRAFFINA ricotta, aged provolone and asiago will ignite your palate!
NEW! Medium PORTNOY PIE
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Margherita Pizza
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
Large Meatball Parm Pizza
Large Eggplant Parm Pizza
Large Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza
Large Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza
Lg 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
Large Quattro Formaggi Pizza
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
XL Margherita Pizza
XL Chicken Parm Pizza
XL Eggplant Parm Pizza
XL Meatball Parm Pizza
XL Loaded Bacon & Ranch Fries Pizza
XL Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza
XL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
XL Quattro Formaggi Pizza
