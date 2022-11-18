Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Jake's Pub & Grill

711 Reviews

$$

500 Galleria Dr

Johnstown, PA 15904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

You Build It
12 C Hand
Taco

Apps

Beer Battered Fry LB

$5.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Served with a side of nacho cheese

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Served with a side of Texas petal sauce

Breaded Zucchini

$7.00

Served with a side of marinara

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Served with a side of marinara

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chips

$3.00

Select your choice of dry seasoning and served with a side of ranch

Fried Dough

$4.00

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Lightly battered & served with a side of cocktail sauce

Jake's Plate

$13.00

Onion rings, cheese sticks, spicy cheese bites, chicken tenders, carrots & celery served with ranch, marinara, & Texas petal sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Served with a side of ranch

Large O Ring

$8.00

Served with a side of Texas petal sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.00

Bacon & cheddar jack cheese served a side of sour cream

Nachos - Cheese & Salsa

$5.00

Nachos Fiesta

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, nacho cheese, sour cream, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, black olives, salsa, cheddar jack cheese, & sour cream.

Natural Fry LB

$5.00

Philly Fries

$12.00

Steak sautéed with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with nacho cheese & steak seasoning

Pickle Fries

$7.00

Served with a side of ranch

Pot Roast Potato Skins

$11.00

Pot roast, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese served with gravy

Raw Veg Platter

$8.00

Served with a side of ranch or Bleu Cheese

Side Onion Ring

$3.00

Served with a side of Texas petal sauce

Side Straws

$3.00

Served with a side of Texas petal sauce

Spicy Cheese Bites

$7.00

Served with a side of ranch

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fry LB

$5.00

Waffle Fry LB

$5.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Apps (as Entree)

2 Pretzel Sticks

$4.00

4 Egg Rolls

$8.00

Pork egg rolls served with a side of Oriental sauce

4 Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Beer Battered Fry LB

$5.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Served with a side of nacho cheese

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Served with a side of Texas petal sauce

Breaded Zucchini

$7.00

Served with a side of marinara

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Served with a side of marinara

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chips

$3.00

Select your choice of dry seasoning and served with a side of ranch

Fried Dough

$4.00

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Lightly battered & served with a side of cocktail sauce

Jake's Plate

$13.00

Onion rings, cheese sticks, spicy cheese bites, chicken tenders, carrots & celery served with ranch, marinara, & Texas petal sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Served with a side of ranch

Large O Ring

$8.00

Served with a side of Texas petal sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.00

Bacon & cheddar jack cheese served a side of sour cream

Nachos - Cheese & Salsa

$5.00

Nachos Fiesta

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, nacho cheese, sour cream, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, black olives, salsa, cheddar jack cheese, & sour cream.

Natural Fry LB

$5.00

Philly Fries

$12.00

Steak sautéed with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with nacho cheese & steak seasoning

Pickle Fries

$7.00

Served with a side of ranch

Pot Roast Potato Skins

$11.00

Pot roast, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese served with gravy

Raw Veg Platter

$8.00

Served with a side of ranch or Bleu Cheese

Side Onion Ring

$3.00

Served with a side of Texas petal sauce

Side Straws

$3.00

Served with a side of Texas petal sauce

Spicy Cheese Bites

$7.00

Served with a side of ranch

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fry LB

$5.00

Waffle Fry LB

$5.00

Burgers

4 oz Burger -ADULT

$6.50
Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$11.00

Cajun seasoning, bacon, Swiss cheese, & topped with bleu cheese

CALI

$12.00

Club

$12.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion served with a side of honey mustard

Habanero

Habanero

$12.00

Pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, bacon, habanero sauce, & cajun onion straws served with a side of habanero mayo

Hawaiian

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, grilled onion, grilled pineapple, & topped with our sweet & spicy bbq sauce

Italian

$12.00

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, & topped with cheese sticks in roasted garlic sauce, served with a side of marinara

Jake

Jake

$12.00

Egg, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms & onion straws with a side of cracked black peppercorn dressing

Popper

Popper

$12.00

Cheddar jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, bacon, & topped with jalapeño poppers served with a side of cajun ranch

Southwest

Southwest

$12.00

Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, & topped with onion straws with sweet & spicy bbq sauce

Steak

$10.00

Provolone cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms, topped with steak seasoning

You Build It

You Build It

$10.00

Desserts

CARROT CAKE

$6.00

Chocolate chip cookie cake

$6.00

Chocolate Espresso cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate lovin cake

$6.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE PB PIE

$5.00Out of stock

Dutch Apple Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream cup

$1.00

Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Kitkat Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

LEMON CREAM CAKE

$6.00Out of stock

Limoncello mascarpone cake

$6.00Out of stock

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Pb Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin spice cake

$4.50

Pumpkin swirl Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

RED VELVET CAKE

$6.00Out of stock

SALTED CARAMEL CRUNCH

$6.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT CHEESECAKE

$3.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CHEESECAKE

$6.00Out of stock

Tagalong cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

TWIX cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Dressings & Sauces.

Sm Balsamic

$0.50

Sm Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Sm Buff Ranch

$0.50

Sm Caesar

$0.50

Sm Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Sm Cocktail

$0.50

Sm Crack

$0.50

Sm French

$0.50

Sm Hab Mayo

$0.50

Sm Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sm Italian

$0.50

Sm Ketchup

Sm Marinara

$0.50

Sm Mayo

Sm Ranch

$0.75

Sm Salsa

$0.50

Sm Sour Cream

$0.50

Sm Taco Sauce

$0.50

Sm Tartar

$0.50

Sm Texas Petal

$0.50

Sm Thousand Island

$0.50

Sm White Balsamic

$0.50

Lg Ranch

$1.50

Lg Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Lg French

$1.50

Lg Italian

$1.50

Lg Honey Mustard

$1.50

Lg Caesar

$1.50

Lg Balsamic

$1.50

Lg Cajun Ranch

$1.50

Lg White Balsamic

$1.50

Lg Crack

$1.50

Lg Buff Ranch

$1.50

Lg Gravy

$1.50

Lg Cheese

$1.50

Lg Marinara

$1.50

Lg Texas Petal

$1.50

Lg Cocktail

$1.50

Lg Tartar

$1.50

Lg Hab Mayo

$1.50

Lg Taco Sauce

$1.50

Lg Salsa

$1.50

Lg Sour Cream

$1.50

Lg Thousand Island

$1.50

Kids

Kids Tender

$6.00

Kids Pizza Boat

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Applesauce

$0.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Pizza

Boli

$7.00

6 Cut Thin

$7.00

6 Cut Hand

$7.00

6 CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

6 C Thin BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ sauce, pineapple, bacon, chicken, cheddar jack cheese, & topped with onion straws

6 C Thin Philly

$12.00

Choose steak or chicken cooked with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Topped with cracked peppercorn dressing and provolone cheese.

6 C Thin Taco

$12.00

Choose beef or chicken. Taco sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

6 C Thin White

$8.00

Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil

6 C Hand BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ sauce, pineapple, bacon, chicken, cheddar jack cheese, & topped with onion straws

6 C Hand Philly

$12.00

Choose steak or chicken. Sautéed with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Topped with cracked peppercorn dressing and provolone cheese.

6 C Hand Taco

$12.00

Choose beef or chicken. Taco sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

6 C Hand White

$8.00

Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil

12 C Thin

$11.00

12 C Hand

$11.00

12 C Thin BBQ Chicken

$24.00

BBQ sauce, pineapple, bacon, chicken, cheddar jack cheese, & topped with onion straws

12 C Thin Philly

$24.00

Choose steak or chicken cooked with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Topped with cracked peppercorn dressing and provolone cheese.

12 C Thin Taco

$24.00

Choose beef or chicken. Taco sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

12 C Thin White

$16.00

Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil

12 C Hand BBQ Chicken

$24.00

BBQ sauce, pineapple, bacon, chicken, cheddar jack cheese, & topped with onion straws

12 C Hand Philly

$24.00

Choose steak or chicken cooked with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Topped with cracked peppercorn dressing and provolone cheese.

12 C Hand Taco

$24.00

Choose beef or chicken. Taco sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

12 C Hand White

$16.00

Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil

Salads

Buffalo Salad

$12.00

House salad topped with grilled or fried chicken, or fried shrimp tossed in mild sauce, topped with provolone cheese, and fries

Caesar House Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

House salad topped with baked ham, oven roasted turkey, American, Swiss, provolone cheese, & a hard-boiled egg

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, avocado, egg, onion, chicken, bacon, & feta cheese with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and onion

Italian Salad

$13.00

House salad topped with baked ham, hard salami, pepper rings, black olives, & provolone cheese

Salmon Caesar salad

$14.00

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

House salad topped with fried shrimp, provolone cheese, and fries.

SIGNATURE SALAD

$14.00

Spinach topped with dried cranberries, pecans, apple, chicken, sweet potato fries, and feta cheese. Served with white balsamic dressing.

Steak Salad

$13.00

House salad topped with chargrilled strip steak, provolone cheese, & fries

Taco Salad

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, nacho chips, taco meat, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

TUNA SALAD

$12.00

Sandwiches & More

Baked Italian

$12.00

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion baked on white, wheat or rye served with a side of Italian or Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Wrap

$11.00

Chicken (Choose grilled or fried) tossed in mild sauce served in a flour or wheat wrap with lettuce and tomatoes served with a side of ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Classic BLT

$10.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato served on white, wheat or rye served with a side of mayo

Deli

$11.00

You build it sandwich! Choose protein and then cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served on white, wheat, or rye bread and a side of mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Filet of haddock, broiled or fried, served with cocktail or tartar and your choice of toppings

French Dip

$11.00

Thinly sliced roast beef smothered with Swiss cheese on grilled white bread served with a side of au jus.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Your choice of white or rye bread

Loaded BLT

$11.00

BLT topped with egg and American cheese served on white or rye with a side of mayo

Philly

$12.00

Choose chicken or steak. Sautéed with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with provolone cheese on a toasted 8" roll

Pot Roast

$13.00

Slow roasted beef served open faced on white, wheat, or rye smothered in gravy served with fries and slaw

Rachel

$12.00

Oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, & 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye, white, or wheat

Reuben

$12.00

Tender corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing on grilled rye, white

Taco

$10.00

Choose beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheddar jack cheese on a Punky's shell served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce. Try it in a wrap!

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna salad topped with your choice of cheese, baked on white or rye. Try it in a wrap!

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.00

Oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo in a flour or wheat wrap.

Cheese Queso

$5.00

Grilled flour or wheat tortilla with cheddar jack cheese served with a side of salsa & sour cream

Burger Queso

$10.00

Your selection of cheese on a grilled flour or wheat tortilla. Choose from the following additional toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mild peppers, pickle, black olives, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, & grilled green pepper. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Steak Queso

$12.00

Grilled flour or wheat tortilla with cheddar jack cheese. Choose from the following additional toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mild peppers, pickle, black olives, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, & grilled green pepper. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Queso

$10.00

Choose from the following additional toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mild peppers, pickle, black olives, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, & grilled green pepper. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Italian Queso

$10.00

Grilled flour or wheat tortilla with provolone/mozzarella cheese. Ham & pepperoni and sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms served with a side of marinara sauce.

Chicken Parm Queso

$10.00

Choose from fried or grilled chicken. Grilled flour or wheat tortilla with provolone/mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic sauce served with a side of marinara sauce

Sides

Beer Fry

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

CREAMY COLESLAW

$1.50

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.50

House Salad

$4.00

Hush puppies

$2.00

Natural Fry

$3.00

O/V Coleslaw

$1.50

Onion Straws

$3.00

Side O Ring

$3.00

Slice of Bread

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Celery

$0.75

Carrots

$0.75

Small ranch

$0.75

Small blue cheese

$0.75

Soups

BOWL FRENCH ONION

$5.00

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.00

CUP OF CHILI

$4.00

CUP FRENCH ONION

$4.00

BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

CUP SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00

Wing Sauces

Sm BBQ

$0.75

Sm Buff Ranch

$0.75

Sm Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Sm Crack

$0.75

Sm Dry BBQ

$0.75

Sm Dry Cajun

$0.75

Sm Garlic Butter

$0.75

Sm Garlic Parm

$0.75

Sm GCBR

$0.75

Sm Gold

$0.75

Sm Hab

$0.75

Sm Hab BBQ

$0.75

Sm Hab Mango

$0.75

Sm Honey BBQ

$0.75

Sm Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sm Hot (Frank’s)

Sm Hot BBQ

$0.75

Sm Hot Garlic

$0.75

Sm Hot Garlic Parm

$0.75

Sm Mild

$0.75

Sm Mild Garlic

$0.75

Sm Mild Garlic Parm

$0.75

Sm Old Bay

$0.75

Sm Oriental

$0.75

Sm Sriracha

$0.75

Sm Sweet & Spicy

$0.75

Sm Ranch

$0.75

So BC

$0.75

Lg BBQ

$1.50

Lg Buff Ranch

$1.50

Lg Cajun Ranch

$1.50

Lg Crack

$1.50

Lg Dry BBQ

$1.50

Lg Dry Cajun

$1.50

Lg Garlic Butter

$1.50

Lg Garlic Parm

$1.50

Lg GCBR

$1.50

Lg Gold

$1.50

Lg Hab

$1.50

Lg Hab BBQ

$1.50

Lg Hab Mango

$1.50

Lg Honey BBQ

$1.50

Lg Honey Mustard

$1.50

Lg Hot (Frank’s)

Lg Hot BBQ

$1.50

Lg Hot Garlic

$1.50

Lg Hot Garlic Parm

$1.50

Lg Mild

$1.50

Lg Mild Garlic

$1.50

Lg Mild Garlic Parm

$1.50

Lg Old Bay

$1.50

Lg Oriental

$1.50

Lg Sriracha

$1.50

Lg Sweet & Spicy

$1.50

Large Ranch

$1.50

Large Blue Cheese

$1.50

Wings

Jumbo

$1.90
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Jakes !

Website

Location

500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown, PA 15904

Directions

Gallery
Jake's Pub & Grill image
Jake's Pub & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mimo's Pizza Company
orange star4.9 • 476
1332 Graham Ave Windber, PA 15963
View restaurantnext
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. - Downtown Johnstown
orange star4.7 • 166
104 Franklin St Johnstown, PA 15901
View restaurantnext
Forks Inn
orange star4.5 • 523
3819 Route 711 Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
The Dew Drop Inn
orange starNo Reviews
3470 Allegheny Rd Manns Choice, PA 15550
View restaurantnext
Fox's Pizza Den - Ligonier
orange star4.0 • 70
122 N Market St. Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Jack & Georges
orange starNo Reviews
2400 4th Ave Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Johnstown

The Johnstown Inn
orange star4.8 • 1,290
1310 Frankstown Rd Johnstown, PA 15902
View restaurantnext
NyKo's Restaurant on Scalp
orange star4.2 • 597
935 Scalp Ave Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. - Downtown Johnstown
orange star4.7 • 166
104 Franklin St Johnstown, PA 15901
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown
orange star4.6 • 46
725 Scalp Ave Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johnstown
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cumberland
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston