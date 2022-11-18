- Home
Jake's Pub & Grill
711 Reviews
$$
500 Galleria Dr
Johnstown, PA 15904
Popular Items
Apps
Beer Battered Fry LB
Breaded Cauliflower
Served with a side of nacho cheese
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with a side of Texas petal sauce
Breaded Zucchini
Served with a side of marinara
Cheese Sticks
Served with a side of marinara
Chicken Tenders
Chips
Select your choice of dry seasoning and served with a side of ranch
Fried Dough
Fried Shrimp
Lightly battered & served with a side of cocktail sauce
Jake's Plate
Onion rings, cheese sticks, spicy cheese bites, chicken tenders, carrots & celery served with ranch, marinara, & Texas petal sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Served with a side of ranch
Large O Ring
Served with a side of Texas petal sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Bacon & cheddar jack cheese served a side of sour cream
Nachos - Cheese & Salsa
Nachos Fiesta
Tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, nacho cheese, sour cream, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, black olives, salsa, cheddar jack cheese, & sour cream.
Natural Fry LB
Philly Fries
Steak sautéed with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with nacho cheese & steak seasoning
Pickle Fries
Served with a side of ranch
Pot Roast Potato Skins
Pot roast, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese served with gravy
Raw Veg Platter
Served with a side of ranch or Bleu Cheese
Side Onion Ring
Served with a side of Texas petal sauce
Side Straws
Served with a side of Texas petal sauce
Spicy Cheese Bites
Served with a side of ranch
Sweet Potato Fry
Sweet Potato Fry LB
Waffle Fry LB
Spinach Dip
Burgers
4 oz Burger -ADULT
Black & Bleu
Cajun seasoning, bacon, Swiss cheese, & topped with bleu cheese
CALI
Club
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion served with a side of honey mustard
Habanero
Pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, bacon, habanero sauce, & cajun onion straws served with a side of habanero mayo
Hawaiian
Cheddar cheese, grilled onion, grilled pineapple, & topped with our sweet & spicy bbq sauce
Italian
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, & topped with cheese sticks in roasted garlic sauce, served with a side of marinara
Jake
Egg, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms & onion straws with a side of cracked black peppercorn dressing
Popper
Cheddar jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, bacon, & topped with jalapeño poppers served with a side of cajun ranch
Southwest
Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, & topped with onion straws with sweet & spicy bbq sauce
Steak
Provolone cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms, topped with steak seasoning
You Build It
Desserts
CARROT CAKE
Chocolate chip cookie cake
Chocolate Espresso cheesecake
Chocolate lovin cake
CHOCOLATE PB PIE
Dutch Apple Pie
Ice Cream cup
Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie
Kitkat Cheesecake
LEMON CREAM CAKE
Limoncello mascarpone cake
NY Style Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Pb Pie
Pumpkin spice cake
Pumpkin swirl Cheesecake
RED VELVET CAKE
SALTED CARAMEL CRUNCH
CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT CHEESECAKE
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CHEESECAKE
Tagalong cheesecake
TWIX cheesecake
Dressings & Sauces.
Sm Balsamic
Sm Bleu Cheese
Sm Buff Ranch
Sm Caesar
Sm Cajun Ranch
Sm Cocktail
Sm Crack
Sm French
Sm Hab Mayo
Sm Honey Mustard
Sm Italian
Sm Ketchup
Sm Marinara
Sm Mayo
Sm Ranch
Sm Salsa
Sm Sour Cream
Sm Taco Sauce
Sm Tartar
Sm Texas Petal
Sm Thousand Island
Sm White Balsamic
Lg Ranch
Lg Bleu Cheese
Lg French
Lg Italian
Lg Honey Mustard
Lg Caesar
Lg Balsamic
Lg Cajun Ranch
Lg White Balsamic
Lg Crack
Lg Buff Ranch
Lg Gravy
Lg Cheese
Lg Marinara
Lg Texas Petal
Lg Cocktail
Lg Tartar
Lg Hab Mayo
Lg Taco Sauce
Lg Salsa
Lg Sour Cream
Lg Thousand Island
Kids
Pizza
Boli
6 Cut Thin
6 Cut Hand
6 CAULIFLOWER
6 C Thin BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, pineapple, bacon, chicken, cheddar jack cheese, & topped with onion straws
6 C Thin Philly
Choose steak or chicken cooked with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Topped with cracked peppercorn dressing and provolone cheese.
6 C Thin Taco
Choose beef or chicken. Taco sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
6 C Thin White
Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil
6 C Hand BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, pineapple, bacon, chicken, cheddar jack cheese, & topped with onion straws
6 C Hand Philly
Choose steak or chicken. Sautéed with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Topped with cracked peppercorn dressing and provolone cheese.
6 C Hand Taco
Choose beef or chicken. Taco sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
6 C Hand White
Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil
12 C Thin
12 C Hand
12 C Thin BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, pineapple, bacon, chicken, cheddar jack cheese, & topped with onion straws
12 C Thin Philly
Choose steak or chicken cooked with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Topped with cracked peppercorn dressing and provolone cheese.
12 C Thin Taco
Choose beef or chicken. Taco sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
12 C Thin White
Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil
12 C Hand BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, pineapple, bacon, chicken, cheddar jack cheese, & topped with onion straws
12 C Hand Philly
Choose steak or chicken cooked with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Topped with cracked peppercorn dressing and provolone cheese.
12 C Hand Taco
Choose beef or chicken. Taco sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
12 C Hand White
Butter garlic sauce, tomatoes, provolone/mozzarella cheese topped with Basil
Salads
Buffalo Salad
House salad topped with grilled or fried chicken, or fried shrimp tossed in mild sauce, topped with provolone cheese, and fries
Caesar House Salad
Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
House salad topped with baked ham, oven roasted turkey, American, Swiss, provolone cheese, & a hard-boiled egg
Chicken Salad
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, avocado, egg, onion, chicken, bacon, & feta cheese with your choice of dressing.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and onion
Italian Salad
House salad topped with baked ham, hard salami, pepper rings, black olives, & provolone cheese
Salmon Caesar salad
Shrimp Salad
House salad topped with fried shrimp, provolone cheese, and fries.
SIGNATURE SALAD
Spinach topped with dried cranberries, pecans, apple, chicken, sweet potato fries, and feta cheese. Served with white balsamic dressing.
Steak Salad
House salad topped with chargrilled strip steak, provolone cheese, & fries
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, nacho chips, taco meat, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
TUNA SALAD
Sandwiches & More
Baked Italian
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion baked on white, wheat or rye served with a side of Italian or Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Wrap
Chicken (Choose grilled or fried) tossed in mild sauce served in a flour or wheat wrap with lettuce and tomatoes served with a side of ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Classic BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato served on white, wheat or rye served with a side of mayo
Deli
You build it sandwich! Choose protein and then cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served on white, wheat, or rye bread and a side of mayo.
Fish Sandwich
Filet of haddock, broiled or fried, served with cocktail or tartar and your choice of toppings
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef smothered with Swiss cheese on grilled white bread served with a side of au jus.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of white or rye bread
Loaded BLT
BLT topped with egg and American cheese served on white or rye with a side of mayo
Philly
Choose chicken or steak. Sautéed with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with provolone cheese on a toasted 8" roll
Pot Roast
Slow roasted beef served open faced on white, wheat, or rye smothered in gravy served with fries and slaw
Rachel
Oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, & 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye, white, or wheat
Reuben
Tender corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing on grilled rye, white
Taco
Choose beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheddar jack cheese on a Punky's shell served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce. Try it in a wrap!
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad topped with your choice of cheese, baked on white or rye. Try it in a wrap!
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo in a flour or wheat wrap.
Cheese Queso
Grilled flour or wheat tortilla with cheddar jack cheese served with a side of salsa & sour cream
Burger Queso
Your selection of cheese on a grilled flour or wheat tortilla. Choose from the following additional toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mild peppers, pickle, black olives, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, & grilled green pepper. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Steak Queso
Grilled flour or wheat tortilla with cheddar jack cheese. Choose from the following additional toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mild peppers, pickle, black olives, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, & grilled green pepper. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Queso
Choose from the following additional toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mild peppers, pickle, black olives, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, & grilled green pepper. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Italian Queso
Grilled flour or wheat tortilla with provolone/mozzarella cheese. Ham & pepperoni and sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms served with a side of marinara sauce.
Chicken Parm Queso
Choose from fried or grilled chicken. Grilled flour or wheat tortilla with provolone/mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic sauce served with a side of marinara sauce
Sides
Soups
Wing Sauces
Sm BBQ
Sm Buff Ranch
Sm Cajun Ranch
Sm Crack
Sm Dry BBQ
Sm Dry Cajun
Sm Garlic Butter
Sm Garlic Parm
Sm GCBR
Sm Gold
Sm Hab
Sm Hab BBQ
Sm Hab Mango
Sm Honey BBQ
Sm Honey Mustard
Sm Hot (Frank’s)
Sm Hot BBQ
Sm Hot Garlic
Sm Hot Garlic Parm
Sm Mild
Sm Mild Garlic
Sm Mild Garlic Parm
Sm Old Bay
Sm Oriental
Sm Sriracha
Sm Sweet & Spicy
Sm Ranch
So BC
Lg BBQ
Lg Buff Ranch
Lg Cajun Ranch
Lg Crack
Lg Dry BBQ
Lg Dry Cajun
Lg Garlic Butter
Lg Garlic Parm
Lg GCBR
Lg Gold
Lg Hab
Lg Hab BBQ
Lg Hab Mango
Lg Honey BBQ
Lg Honey Mustard
Lg Hot (Frank’s)
Lg Hot BBQ
Lg Hot Garlic
Lg Hot Garlic Parm
Lg Mild
Lg Mild Garlic
Lg Mild Garlic Parm
Lg Old Bay
Lg Oriental
Lg Sriracha
Lg Sweet & Spicy
Large Ranch
Large Blue Cheese
Wings
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 7:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 7:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 7:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 7:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Jakes !
500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown, PA 15904