Jack & Georges

Popular Items

Doz Wings
Hot Che Balls
1/2 Doz Wings

Appetizers

Che Balls

$6.00

Che Plate

$7.25

Che Sticks

$7.75

Chick Planks W/Fries

$8.25

Chicken Planks

$6.75

Crab Pretzel

$9.75

Dill Pickle

$2.75

Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Zucchini

$7.00

Ham & Che Plate

$10.75

Hot Che Balls

$6.00

J&G Plate

$15.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

Loaded Nachos

$12.75

Nachos W/Che

$6.25

Onion Rings

$7.75

Pickled Eggs W/Beets

$3.75

Pretzel W/Che

$4.25

Side Onion Rings

$4.75

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$13.25

Chips

$1.00

Fries

Bacon Che Fries

$8.75

Chili Che Fries

$8.75

Lg Fries

$8.75

Side Fries

$3.75

Sm Fries

$5.75

Salads

House Salad

$3.25

Lettuce Tomato and choice of Dressing

Small Chicken Salad

$10.25

Small Chicken w/Lettuce Tomato Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice on Dressing

Large Chicken Salad

$14.75

Lettuce Tomato Shredded Mozzarella Fries choice of Dressing

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.75

Salad W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Buffalo Chicken Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.25

Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Buffalo Chicken Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing

Small Crispy Chicken Salad Salad

$10.75

Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Crispy Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing

Lg Crispy Chick Salad

$15.25

Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Crispy Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing

Sm Crispy Buf Chick Salad

$10.75

Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Crispy Buffaloed Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing

Lg Crispy Buf Chick Salad

$15.25

Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Buffaloed Crispy Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing

Sm Steak Salad

$11.75

Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Steak Tips Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing

Lg Steak Salad

$15.75

Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Steak Tips Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of dressing

Sm Chef Salad

$10.25

Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Ham Provolone Pepperoni Pickled Egg and choice of Dressing

Large Chef Salad

$13.75

Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Virginia Baked Ham Provolone Pepperoni Pickled Eggs and choice of Dressing

Small Cajun Shrimp Salad

$12.25

Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Cajun Shrimp Shredded Mozzarello Fries and choice of Dressing

Large Cajun Shrimp Salad

$16.25

Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Cajun Shrimp Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing

Large House Salad

$6.25

Large W/ Lettuce and Tomato

House Salad W/ Cheese

$3.75

Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato W/ Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and choice of Dressing

Large House W/ Cheese

$6.75

Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Shredded Mozzarella and choice of Dressing

Wings

Doz Wings

$15.00

1/2 Doz Wings

$8.00

Blue Ch & Celery

$2.75

Ranch & Celery

$2.75

Wings Rings & Things

$25.25

Doz Breaded Wings

$30.00

1/2 Doz Breaded Wings

$15.00

Plates & Rice Plates

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.25

Grilled Chicken W/ Sauteed Onions & Peppers and a Side Salad

Chicken Rice Plate

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Sauteed Onions & Peppers served over Rice With choice of Hot & Sweet Sauce or Teriyaki Sauce

Steak & Mushroom

$16.25

Grilled Steak Tips W/ Sauteed Mushrooms and side Salad

Steak & Mushroom Rice Plate

$17.25

Grilled Steak Tips W/ Sauteed Mushrooms cooked in Teriyaki Sauce served over Rice

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Plate

$16.25

Grilled Sweet & Spicy Shrimp W/ Side Salad

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Rice Plate

$17.25

Grilled Sweet & Spicy Shrimp served over Rice

Tacos Wraps & Quesadillas

Shrimp Tacos

$9.75

2 Tacos W/ Grilled Shrimp Slaw Sweet & Hot Sauce and Side Of Cole Slaw

Fish Tacos

$9.75

2 Tacos W/ Fried Beer Battered Haddock Slaw Hot & Sweet Sauce and Side of Cole Slaw

Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Shredded Mozzarella Lettuce Tomato Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served w/ Side of fries

Steak Wrap

$11.75

Grilled Seak Tips Lettuce Tomato Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served w/ Side of fries

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Cheddar Cheese in Grilled Flour Tortilla served w/ side of Lettuce Tomato Sour Cream and Salsa

Shrimp Bacon Cheddar Quesadilla

$12.75

Grilled Shrimp Bacon Cheddar Cheese in a Grilled Flour Tortilla served w/ Side of Lettuce Tomato Sour Cream and Salsa

Burger

Hamburger

$8.75

1/2 lb Grilled Burger w/ Lettuce Tomato Onion & Mayo served w/ Side of chips

Cheeseburger

$9.25

1/2 lb Burger w/ American Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion & Mayo served w/ Side of chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.75

1/2 lb grilled Burger W/ Bacon American Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion & Mayo served w/ Side of chips

Cajun Bacon Burger

$9.75

1/2 lb Grilled Cajun Burger w/ Pepper Jack Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion & Chipolte Mayo served w/ side of chips

Icky Burger

$10.75

1/2 lb Grilled Burger w/ Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms Bacon Amereican Cheese Lettuce Tomato Ketchup Mustard & Mayo served w/ side of chips

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.25

3 Mini Burgers w/ Pickles Ketchup served w/ Side of Fries

Hoagies

Full Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$15.25

Grilled Chicken w/ Fried Onions Peppers Lettuce Tomato American Cheese and House Dressing

Baby Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagiesteak

$8.50

Grilled Chicken w/ Fried Onions Peppers Lettuce Tomato American Cheese and House Dressing

Full Cheesesteak Hoagie

$16.25

Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak w/ Fried Onions Peppers Lettuce Tomato Provolone Cheese and House Dressing

Baby Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak w/ Fried Onions Peppers Lettuce Tomato and House Dressing

Full Pizza Steak Hoagie

$16.25

Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak cooked in Marinara Sauce w/ Fried Onions Peppers Topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing

Baby Pizza Steak Hoagie

$9.75

Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak cooked in Marinara Sauce w/ Fried Onions Peppers Topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing

Full Baked Italian Hoagie

$15.25

Capacola Ham Hard Salami Pepperoni & Provolone Baked on 14 inches of viva rolls topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing

Baby Baked Italian Hoagie

$8.50

Capacola Ham Hard Salami Pepperoni & Provolone Baked on a 7 inch viva roll topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing

Full Hot Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$14.50

Grilled Virginia Baked Ham & Provolone topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing

Baby Hot Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.25

Grilled Virginia Baked Ham & Provolone topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing

Full Meatball Sub

$14.50

14 inches of viva rolls w/ Meatballs topped w/ Provolone

Baby Meatball Sub

$9.00

7 inch viva w/ Meatballs top w/ Provolone

Capacola Sub W/Fries

$10.75

7 inch viva roll w/ Grilled Capacola Ham & Swiss topped w/ Lettuce Tomato side of House Dressing and Side of Fries

Portabella Mushroom Sand

$10.75

Grilled Portabella Mushroom w/ Swiss Grilled on Multi Grain Bread served w/ side of Fries

PittsTurkeymelt

$12.75

Pizzas

16 In Che Pizza

$11.25

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.75

Delicious Buffalo Chicken with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce!

Chick Flatbread

$10.75

Mini Pep Pizza

$7.25

Stromboli

$10.25

Whole Yellow Pie

$15.75

Yellow Che Slice

$4.00

Sandwiches & Mini Melts

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

American Cheese Grilled in Texas Toast

Chicken Fillet W/Bacon & Swiss

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Fillet w/ Bacon Swiss Lettuce & Mayo on a Viva Roll

Grilled Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Fillet on Viva Roll w/ Lettuce & Mayo

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled Cajun Chicken Fillet w/ Pepper Jack Cheese Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo on a Viva Roll

Spicy Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled Chicken w/ Pineapple Bacon Provolone Cheese Mango Habanero Sauce on a Viva Roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled Buffalo Chicken w/ Provolone Cheese & side of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Crabcake Sandwich

$10.25

Deepfried Crabcake w/ Lettuce side of Tarter on a Viva Roll

Fish Sandwich

$8.75

Beer Battered Haddock w/ Lettuce and side of Tarter on a Viva Roll

French Dip

$11.25

Roast Beef topped w/ Swiss on a Viva Roll w/ Side of Au jus

Stacked Beef Sandwich

$10.25

Roast Beef & Swiss baked on a Crusty Kaiser Roll

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$9.25

Hot Sausage Grilled w/ Onions & Peppers Topped w/ Marinara Sauce & Provolone on a Viva Roll

Meatball W/Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

Meatball topped w/ Provolone on a Crusty Kaiser

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Virginia Baked Ham Hard Salami Pepperoni & provolone Baked on White Pannini Bread and topped w/ Lettuce and Tomato

BLT Sandwich

$9.25

Bacon Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on toasted Whit Pannini Bread

Ham & Swiss Sand

$9.25

Grilled Virginia Baked Ham & Swiss On a Crusty Kaiser

Steak & Cheese Mini Melt

$8.25

Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak w/ Provolone on a mini roll served w/ side of Fries

Chicken & Cheese Mini Melt

$7.75

Grilled Chicken topped w/ American Cheese on a mini Viva Roll served w/ side of Fries

Roast Beef Mini Melt

$8.25

Roast Beef topped w/ Swiss on a mini Viva Roll served w/ side of Fries

Ham & Cheese Mini Melt

$7.50

Grilled Virginia Baked Ham & Swiss on a mini Viva Roll w/ side of Fries

Baked Italian Mini Melt

$7.75

Capacola Ham Hard Salami Pepperoni & Provolone Baked on a mini Viva Roll served w/ side of Fries

Pitts Turkey Melt W/Fries

$12.75

Port Mush Sand W/Fries

$10.75

Meatball In Bowl

$6.75

Grilled Club with fries

$13.75

Capicola sub with FF

$10.75

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Hot & Sweet

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Merva

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

NY Hot

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Roquefort

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Teriyaki Garlic

$0.50

Quart of Ranch

$8.00

Veggies

Black Olives

$0.25

Fried Hot Peppers

$0.75

Fried Onions

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.25

Lettuce

$0.25

Mushrooms

$0.25

Pepper Rings

$0.25

Peppers

$0.25

Pickled Egg

$0.75

Pickles

$0.25

Pineapple

$0.25

Raw Onions

$0.25

Slaw

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Sliced Tomato

$0.25

N/A Beverages

pepsi

$2.50

diet pepsi

$2.50

sierra mist

$2.50

rootbeer

$2.50

mt dew

$2.50

cranberry

$2.50

cho milk

$2.50

milk

$2.50

ice tea

$2.50

raz tea

$2.50

coffee

$1.50

hot tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fish Specials

2 Pc Fish W/Fries & Salad

$13.25

2 Pc Fish W/Mac & Salad

$13.75

1 Pc Fish W/Fries & Salad

$11.25

1 Pc Fish W/Mac & Salad

$11.75

1 Pc Fish W/Fries

$10.25

1 Pc Fish W/Mac

$10.75

Fish Sand W/Fries

$11.25

Fish Sand W/Mac

$10.75

Pc Fish

$7.25

Baked Fish W/Fries & Salad

$13.75

Baked Fish W Mac & Salad

$14.25

Baked Fish W/Fries

$12.25

Baked Fish W/ Mac

$12.75

1 Pc Baked Fish

$9.25

Baked Fish W/Salad

$12.25

2pc Fish W/Salad

$11.25

1pc Fish W/Salad

$10.25

Bowl Mac & Che

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.25

Stewed Tomato

$1.75

Crabstuffhaddock with mac

$16.75

Crabstuffhaddock withff

$16.75

Tuna meltwith FF

$10.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2400 4th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

Directions

Gallery
Jack & Georges image

