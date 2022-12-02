- Home
- /
- Altoona
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Jack & Georges
Jack & Georges
No reviews yet
2400 4th Ave
Altoona, PA 16602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Che Balls
Che Plate
Che Sticks
Chick Planks W/Fries
Chicken Planks
Crab Pretzel
Dill Pickle
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Zucchini
Ham & Che Plate
Hot Che Balls
J&G Plate
Jalapeno Poppers
Loaded Nachos
Nachos W/Che
Onion Rings
Pickled Eggs W/Beets
Pretzel W/Che
Side Onion Rings
Stuffed Hot Peppers
Chips
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce Tomato and choice of Dressing
Small Chicken Salad
Small Chicken w/Lettuce Tomato Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice on Dressing
Large Chicken Salad
Lettuce Tomato Shredded Mozzarella Fries choice of Dressing
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Buffalo Chicken Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Buffalo Chicken Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Small Crispy Chicken Salad Salad
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Crispy Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Lg Crispy Chick Salad
Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Crispy Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Sm Crispy Buf Chick Salad
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Crispy Buffaloed Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Lg Crispy Buf Chick Salad
Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Buffaloed Crispy Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Sm Steak Salad
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Steak Tips Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Lg Steak Salad
Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Steak Tips Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of dressing
Sm Chef Salad
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Ham Provolone Pepperoni Pickled Egg and choice of Dressing
Large Chef Salad
Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Virginia Baked Ham Provolone Pepperoni Pickled Eggs and choice of Dressing
Small Cajun Shrimp Salad
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Cajun Shrimp Shredded Mozzarello Fries and choice of Dressing
Large Cajun Shrimp Salad
Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Cajun Shrimp Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Large House Salad
Large W/ Lettuce and Tomato
House Salad W/ Cheese
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato W/ Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and choice of Dressing
Large House W/ Cheese
Large Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Shredded Mozzarella and choice of Dressing
Wings
Plates & Rice Plates
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grilled Chicken W/ Sauteed Onions & Peppers and a Side Salad
Chicken Rice Plate
Grilled Chicken Sauteed Onions & Peppers served over Rice With choice of Hot & Sweet Sauce or Teriyaki Sauce
Steak & Mushroom
Grilled Steak Tips W/ Sauteed Mushrooms and side Salad
Steak & Mushroom Rice Plate
Grilled Steak Tips W/ Sauteed Mushrooms cooked in Teriyaki Sauce served over Rice
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Plate
Grilled Sweet & Spicy Shrimp W/ Side Salad
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Rice Plate
Grilled Sweet & Spicy Shrimp served over Rice
Tacos Wraps & Quesadillas
Shrimp Tacos
2 Tacos W/ Grilled Shrimp Slaw Sweet & Hot Sauce and Side Of Cole Slaw
Fish Tacos
2 Tacos W/ Fried Beer Battered Haddock Slaw Hot & Sweet Sauce and Side of Cole Slaw
Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Shredded Mozzarella Lettuce Tomato Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served w/ Side of fries
Steak Wrap
Grilled Seak Tips Lettuce Tomato Ranch Dressing Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served w/ Side of fries
Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken Cheddar Cheese in Grilled Flour Tortilla served w/ side of Lettuce Tomato Sour Cream and Salsa
Shrimp Bacon Cheddar Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp Bacon Cheddar Cheese in a Grilled Flour Tortilla served w/ Side of Lettuce Tomato Sour Cream and Salsa
Burger
Hamburger
1/2 lb Grilled Burger w/ Lettuce Tomato Onion & Mayo served w/ Side of chips
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb Burger w/ American Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion & Mayo served w/ Side of chips
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb grilled Burger W/ Bacon American Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion & Mayo served w/ Side of chips
Cajun Bacon Burger
1/2 lb Grilled Cajun Burger w/ Pepper Jack Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion & Chipolte Mayo served w/ side of chips
Icky Burger
1/2 lb Grilled Burger w/ Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms Bacon Amereican Cheese Lettuce Tomato Ketchup Mustard & Mayo served w/ side of chips
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 Mini Burgers w/ Pickles Ketchup served w/ Side of Fries
Hoagies
Full Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Grilled Chicken w/ Fried Onions Peppers Lettuce Tomato American Cheese and House Dressing
Baby Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagiesteak
Grilled Chicken w/ Fried Onions Peppers Lettuce Tomato American Cheese and House Dressing
Full Cheesesteak Hoagie
Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak w/ Fried Onions Peppers Lettuce Tomato Provolone Cheese and House Dressing
Baby Cheesesteak Hoagie
Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak w/ Fried Onions Peppers Lettuce Tomato and House Dressing
Full Pizza Steak Hoagie
Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak cooked in Marinara Sauce w/ Fried Onions Peppers Topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing
Baby Pizza Steak Hoagie
Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak cooked in Marinara Sauce w/ Fried Onions Peppers Topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing
Full Baked Italian Hoagie
Capacola Ham Hard Salami Pepperoni & Provolone Baked on 14 inches of viva rolls topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing
Baby Baked Italian Hoagie
Capacola Ham Hard Salami Pepperoni & Provolone Baked on a 7 inch viva roll topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing
Full Hot Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Grilled Virginia Baked Ham & Provolone topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing
Baby Hot Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Grilled Virginia Baked Ham & Provolone topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing
Full Meatball Sub
14 inches of viva rolls w/ Meatballs topped w/ Provolone
Baby Meatball Sub
7 inch viva w/ Meatballs top w/ Provolone
Capacola Sub W/Fries
7 inch viva roll w/ Grilled Capacola Ham & Swiss topped w/ Lettuce Tomato side of House Dressing and Side of Fries
Portabella Mushroom Sand
Grilled Portabella Mushroom w/ Swiss Grilled on Multi Grain Bread served w/ side of Fries
PittsTurkeymelt
Pizzas
Sandwiches & Mini Melts
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese Grilled in Texas Toast
Chicken Fillet W/Bacon & Swiss
Grilled Chicken Fillet w/ Bacon Swiss Lettuce & Mayo on a Viva Roll
Grilled Chicken Fillet Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Fillet on Viva Roll w/ Lettuce & Mayo
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cajun Chicken Fillet w/ Pepper Jack Cheese Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo on a Viva Roll
Spicy Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken w/ Pineapple Bacon Provolone Cheese Mango Habanero Sauce on a Viva Roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Buffalo Chicken w/ Provolone Cheese & side of Blue Cheese or Ranch
Crabcake Sandwich
Deepfried Crabcake w/ Lettuce side of Tarter on a Viva Roll
Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered Haddock w/ Lettuce and side of Tarter on a Viva Roll
French Dip
Roast Beef topped w/ Swiss on a Viva Roll w/ Side of Au jus
Stacked Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef & Swiss baked on a Crusty Kaiser Roll
Hot Sausage Sandwich
Hot Sausage Grilled w/ Onions & Peppers Topped w/ Marinara Sauce & Provolone on a Viva Roll
Meatball W/Cheese Sandwich
Meatball topped w/ Provolone on a Crusty Kaiser
Club Sandwich
Virginia Baked Ham Hard Salami Pepperoni & provolone Baked on White Pannini Bread and topped w/ Lettuce and Tomato
BLT Sandwich
Bacon Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on toasted Whit Pannini Bread
Ham & Swiss Sand
Grilled Virginia Baked Ham & Swiss On a Crusty Kaiser
Steak & Cheese Mini Melt
Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak w/ Provolone on a mini roll served w/ side of Fries
Chicken & Cheese Mini Melt
Grilled Chicken topped w/ American Cheese on a mini Viva Roll served w/ side of Fries
Roast Beef Mini Melt
Roast Beef topped w/ Swiss on a mini Viva Roll served w/ side of Fries
Ham & Cheese Mini Melt
Grilled Virginia Baked Ham & Swiss on a mini Viva Roll w/ side of Fries
Baked Italian Mini Melt
Capacola Ham Hard Salami Pepperoni & Provolone Baked on a mini Viva Roll served w/ side of Fries
Pitts Turkey Melt W/Fries
Port Mush Sand W/Fries
Meatball In Bowl
Grilled Club with fries
Capicola sub with FF
Sauces
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Cocktail
French
Garlic Butter
Gravy
Honey Mustard
Honey Mustard
Hot
Hot & Sweet
Italian
Marinara
Merva
Mild
NY Hot
Ranch
Red Roquefort
Sweet & Sour
Tarter
Teriyaki
Teriyaki Garlic
Quart of Ranch
Veggies
Fish Specials
2 Pc Fish W/Fries & Salad
2 Pc Fish W/Mac & Salad
1 Pc Fish W/Fries & Salad
1 Pc Fish W/Mac & Salad
1 Pc Fish W/Fries
1 Pc Fish W/Mac
Fish Sand W/Fries
Fish Sand W/Mac
Pc Fish
Baked Fish W/Fries & Salad
Baked Fish W Mac & Salad
Baked Fish W/Fries
Baked Fish W/ Mac
1 Pc Baked Fish
Baked Fish W/Salad
2pc Fish W/Salad
1pc Fish W/Salad
Bowl Mac & Che
Coleslaw
Stewed Tomato
Crabstuffhaddock with mac
Crabstuffhaddock withff
Tuna meltwith FF
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2400 4th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602