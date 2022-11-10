Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall
3135 New Germany Rd,Ste 5
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Breakfast
Breakfast Combo
2 eggs, home fries, or hash browns and your choice of one of the following: 4 Bacon, 4 Sausage links, 2 Sausage patties, ham, or scrapple.
1 Egg Early Bird
1 egg, home fries or hash browns and choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage links.
Mega Morning
2 eggs, home fries or hash browns, 2 sausage links, 2. bacon and your choice of texas french toast or hot cakes.
Hungry Man
3 eggs, home fries or hash browns with 2 bacon & 2 sausage links.
2x2x2
2 hot cakes or 2 texas french toast with 2 eggs and 2 bacon or 2 sausage links. (Does not include toast)
Steak & Eggs
6 oz Sirloin w 2 eggs, served with home fries or hashbrowns.
Ham Steak Breakfast
8oz. ham steak served with 2 eggs & home fries or hashbrowns.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
2 biscuits grilled and topped with sausage gravy.
Carbless Breakfast
3 eggs, choice of 4 bacon, 4 sausage links, 2 sausage patties, ham or scrapple. (Does not include toast.)
2 Eggs & Corned Beef Hash
2 eggs, served with a generous portion of corned beef hash.
Country Style Eggs
scrambled eggs mixed with home fries, ham, green peppers & onions, topped with cheddar-jack cheese.
2 Eggs & Potato
2 eggs and home fries or hashbrowns.
2 Eggs & Meat
2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, ham or scrapple.
Chicken & Biscuits
2 eggs, home fries or hash browns, and fried chicken tenders on biscuits topped with white sauce.
Country Fried Steak Breakfast
2 eggs, home fries, or hash browns with country-fried steak topped with white sauce.
3 Meat Omelet
Waffle Special
topped with mixed berries and whip cream.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Omelets/Skillets
Everything Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & American cheese.
Westeren Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions & American cheese.
Greek Omelet
Spinach, onion, tomato & feta cheese.
Veggie Omelet
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and American cheese.
Build Your Own Omelet
You customize it any way you want!
Build Your Own Skillet
You customize it any way you want!
Country Skillet
Open-faced omelet filled with home fries & sausage gravy then topped with cheddar-jack cheese.
Sub Egg Beaters
Sub Egg Whites
Extras
Hot Oat Meal
Home Fries
Hash Browns
Bacon (4)
Sausage (4)
Ham
Sausage Patties (2)
Scrapple
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side Of Sausage Gravy
Side Of Beef Gravy
Add White Sauce
Toast
English Muffin w/ Jelly
Bagel w/ Jelly
1 Egg & Potato
1 Egg & Toast
2 Eggs & Potato
2 Eggs & Toast
1 Egg & 2 Meat
2 Eggs / NO Toast
Extra Egg
Extra Dressing
ADD Fried Onion
ADD Green Peppers
Kids Menu
1 Egg & Meat Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
(5) Kids French Toast Sticks
Kids Hot Cakes
Kids Chocolate Hot Cakes
Kids Blueberry Hot Cakes
Kids Burger & Fries
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kraft Easy Mac & Cheese
Kids Spaghetti w/ (1) Meatball
(2) Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
(3) Kids Wing Dings & Fries
Kids Hot Dog & fries
Kids Drink
Soups/Salads/Sides
Chili
Vegetable Soup
Chicken Noodle
Tomato Soup
Taco Salad
Chef Salad
House Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Steak Salad
Cole Slaw
Applesauce
Cottage Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Soup of the Day
Side Veg Of Day
Side Of Stewed
Extra Roll
Side of Mashed
Side of Mashed/Gravy
Panini/Wraps
Grilled Chix Wrap
Garlic & Herb wrap filled with grilled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Grilled Buffalo Chix Wrap
Garlic & herb wrap filled with grilled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
Crispy Chix Wrap
Garlic & Herb wrap filled with crispy fried chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Crispy Buffalo Chix Wrap
Garlic & herb wrap filled with crispy fried chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna salad, cheddar jack cheese, lett. & tom.
Turkey Swiss Wrap
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, letuce & tom. served with a side of honey mustard dressing.
Cheeseburger Wrap
Ground beef, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, ketchup, & mustard.
Ranch Chicken Panini
Fried chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato served on grilled panini bread. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Burger Panini
8 oz. burger topped with peppers & onions & provolone cheese on grilled panini bread.
Turkey Panini
Turkey topped with bacon, tomato, onion, swiss cheese & spicy mayo on grilled panini bread.
Tuna Panini
Tuna salad with American cheese served on grilled panini
Classic Sandwiches
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak
Tuna Salad on Toast
Baked Haddock Sandwich
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Egg Salad on Toast
The Rachel
Corned Beef Reuben
Grilled Cheese
Tuna Melt
BLT on Toast
Kosta's Club
Dinner Classics
X Cheese
Add Berries/Choc Chip
Add Condiments
No Condiments
NO CHEESE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Family Dining Restaurant Home Cooked Meals Est. 1980
3135 New Germany Rd,Ste 5, Ebensburg, PA 15931