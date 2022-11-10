Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall

review star

No reviews yet

3135 New Germany Rd,Ste 5

Ebensburg, PA 15931

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Combo

Breakfast

Breakfast Combo

$10.00

2 eggs, home fries, or hash browns and your choice of one of the following: 4 Bacon, 4 Sausage links, 2 Sausage patties, ham, or scrapple.

1 Egg Early Bird

$7.00

1 egg, home fries or hash browns and choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage links.

Mega Morning

$12.00

2 eggs, home fries or hash browns, 2 sausage links, 2. bacon and your choice of texas french toast or hot cakes.

Hungry Man

$11.00

3 eggs, home fries or hash browns with 2 bacon & 2 sausage links.

2x2x2

$9.50

2 hot cakes or 2 texas french toast with 2 eggs and 2 bacon or 2 sausage links. (Does not include toast)

Steak & Eggs

$14.00

6 oz Sirloin w 2 eggs, served with home fries or hashbrowns.

Ham Steak Breakfast

$12.00

8oz. ham steak served with 2 eggs & home fries or hashbrowns.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$8.00

2 biscuits grilled and topped with sausage gravy.

Carbless Breakfast

$8.50

3 eggs, choice of 4 bacon, 4 sausage links, 2 sausage patties, ham or scrapple. (Does not include toast.)

2 Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

$10.00

2 eggs, served with a generous portion of corned beef hash.

Country Style Eggs

$11.00

scrambled eggs mixed with home fries, ham, green peppers & onions, topped with cheddar-jack cheese.

2 Eggs & Potato

$7.50

2 eggs and home fries or hashbrowns.

2 Eggs & Meat

$9.00

2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, ham or scrapple.

Chicken & Biscuits

$12.00

2 eggs, home fries or hash browns, and fried chicken tenders on biscuits topped with white sauce.

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs, home fries, or hash browns with country-fried steak topped with white sauce.

3 Meat Omelet

$11.00

Waffle Special

$9.00

topped with mixed berries and whip cream.

Ham Steak Breakfast

$12.00

8oz. ham steak served with 2 eggs & home fries or hashbrowns.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Panini

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and your choice of either ham, bacon, or sausage on grilled panini bread.

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and your choice of either ham, bacon, or sausage on an English muffin, bagel, croissant, or toast.

Sweet Tooth Breakast

Hot Cake (1)

$4.00

Hot Cakes (2)

$7.00

Texas French Toast

$6.00

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$6.00

Daily Featured Items

Daily Special

$12.00

Monday Pasta Special

$12.00

Burger Special

$12.00

Beans & Franks

$10.00

Sandwich Special

$12.00

Omelets/Skillets

Everything Omelet

$12.00

Ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & American cheese.

Westeren Omelet

$11.00

Ham, green peppers, onions & American cheese.

Greek Omelet

$11.00

Spinach, onion, tomato & feta cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$11.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and American cheese.

3 Meat Omelet

$11.00

Build Your Own Omelet

$7.00

You customize it any way you want!

Build Your Own Skillet

$7.00

You customize it any way you want!

Country Skillet

$11.00

Open-faced omelet filled with home fries & sausage gravy then topped with cheddar-jack cheese.

Sub Egg Beaters

$1.25

Sub Egg Whites

$1.25

Extras

Hot Oat Meal

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Bacon (4)

$4.00

Sausage (4)

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage Patties (2)

$4.00

Scrapple

$4.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Of Beef Gravy

$0.80

Add White Sauce

$0.80

Toast

$2.75

English Muffin w/ Jelly

$3.00

Bagel w/ Jelly

$3.00

1 Egg & Potato

$5.50

1 Egg & Toast

$4.00

2 Eggs & Potato

$7.00

2 Eggs & Meat

$9.00

2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, ham or scrapple.

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.00

1 Egg & 2 Meat

$5.50

2 Eggs / NO Toast

$3.00

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75

ADD Fried Onion

$0.50

ADD Green Peppers

$0.50

Appetiezers

(6) Jalepeno Poppers

$7.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

(6) Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Side of Mashed

$4.00

Side of Mashed/Gravy

$4.80

Small French Fry

$4.00

Large French Fry

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Basket of Chips

$4.00

Kids Menu

1 Egg & Meat Breakfast

$6.00

Cheese Omelet

$6.00

(5) Kids French Toast Sticks

$5.00

Kids Hot Cakes

$5.00

Kids Chocolate Hot Cakes

$6.00

Kids Blueberry Hot Cakes

$6.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00

Kraft Easy Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ (1) Meatball

$6.00

(2) Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

(3) Kids Wing Dings & Fries

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog & fries

$5.00

Kids Drink

$2.50

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Wings Ding Basket

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Fish & Chip Basket

$12.00

Soups/Salads/Sides

Chili

Vegetable Soup

Chicken Noodle

Tomato Soup

Taco Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$5.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Soup of the Day

Side Veg Of Day

$3.00

Side Of Stewed

$3.00

Extra Roll

$0.75

Side of Mashed

$4.00

Side of Mashed/Gravy

$4.80

Panini/Wraps

Grilled Chix Wrap

$12.00

Garlic & Herb wrap filled with grilled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Grilled Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.75

Garlic & herb wrap filled with grilled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.

Crispy Chix Wrap

$12.00

Garlic & Herb wrap filled with crispy fried chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Crispy Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.75

Garlic & herb wrap filled with crispy fried chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00

Tuna salad, cheddar jack cheese, lett. & tom.

Turkey Swiss Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, letuce & tom. served with a side of honey mustard dressing.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.00

Ground beef, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, ketchup, & mustard.

Ranch Chicken Panini

$13.00

Fried chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato served on grilled panini bread. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Burger Panini

$13.00

8 oz. burger topped with peppers & onions & provolone cheese on grilled panini bread.

Turkey Panini

$13.00

Turkey topped with bacon, tomato, onion, swiss cheese & spicy mayo on grilled panini bread.

Tuna Panini

$13.00

Tuna salad with American cheese served on grilled panini

Super Sandwiches

Super Kosta Burger

$15.00

Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

Cheesemelt Burger

$13.00

Pittsburgh Cheese Steak

$12.00

Super Club

$14.00

Burgers

King Kosta Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Classic Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Tuna Salad on Toast

$9.00

Baked Haddock Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Egg Salad on Toast

$7.00

The Rachel

$12.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Tuna Melt

$12.00

BLT on Toast

$8.00

Kosta's Club

$11.00

Dinner Classics

Sirloin Steak Tips

$15.00

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Grilled Liver & Onions

$13.00

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Slow Cooked Beef

$14.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Spaghetti

$13.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Veal Parmigiana

$14.00

Honey Fried Chicken

$15.00

Fried Haddock

$15.00

8oz. Sirloin Steak

$17.00

X Cheese

Add American

$1.25

Add Cheddar Jack

$1.25

Add Provolone

$1.25

Add Swiss

$1.25

Add Feta

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Sub Cheese

Sub Cheddar Jack

Sub Provolone

Sub Pepper Jack

Sub Swiss

Sub American

NO CHEESE

Add Berries/Choc Chip

Add Strawberries

$1.50

Add Blueberries

$1.50

Add Chocolate Chips

$1.50

Add Raisins

$1.50

Add Condiments

Lettuce

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Onion

$0.75

Mayo

Ketchup

Relish

Mustard

Tartar

Salsa

$0.75

Mushroom

$0.75

Green Pepper

$0.75

Add Bacon To Sandwich

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.75

Ham

$0.75

No Condiments

NO Lettuce

NO Tomato

NO Onion

NO Mayo

NO Ketchup

NO Mustard

NO Tartar

NO Mushroom

NO Green Pepper

NO Relish

NO BUN

Add Gravy

Add Beef Gravy

$0.80

Add White Sauce

$0.80

Add Sausage Gravy

$3.50

ON SIDE

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.75

NO CHEESE

NO CHEESE

SUB POTATO

Hashbrowns

Home Fries

French Fries

Mashed Pot.

Chips

Sub Onion Rings

$2.00

TO-GO

(1) York Patty

$0.25

Coffe TO-GO

$2.50

Drink TO-GO Bottle

$2.00

Drink TO-GO Fountain

$2.00

Juice TO-GO

$3.00

Milk TO-GO

$3.00

Quart Of Cole Slaw

$8.50

Quart Of Soup

$9.50

Coffee Fresh Ground

$10.00

Broom TO-GO

$13.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family Dining Restaurant Home Cooked Meals Est. 1980

Location

3135 New Germany Rd,Ste 5, Ebensburg, PA 15931

Directions

Gallery
Kosta’s Restaurant image
Kosta’s Restaurant image
Kosta’s Restaurant image

Map
