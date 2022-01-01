Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Corner Coffee Shoppe

review star

No reviews yet

810 Scalp Ave

Johnstown, PA 15904

Big Breakfast
Breaded Haddock
Cake of the Day

Drinks

Bottled water

$1.50

Soft Drink

$2.69+

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.89

Iced Tea - Sweetened

$2.89

Coffee

$2.59

Decaf

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Cranberry Juice

$2.69+

Grape Juice

$2.69+

Tomato Juice

$2.69+

Apple Juice

$2.69+

Milk

$2.69+

Orange Juice

$2.69+

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Cappuccino

$3.29

To Go Cups

To Go Cups

$0.50

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.79

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

$6.89

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.29

Breaded Onion Rings

$6.69

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.89

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49

Sampler

$14.89

Steak Quesadilla

$10.89

Wings

$10.49+

Wing Zing 12

$18.99

Wing Zing 6

$10.49

Shrimp cocktail

$12.89

Breaded Cheese Curds

$6.89

Burgers

1/2-Pound Steak Burger

$10.89

Hamburger

$7.89

Cheeseburger

$8.29

Swiss Cheeseburger w/ Mushrooms

$9.29

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.59

Bison Burger

$11.89

Classics

Roast Beef

$11.89

Meatloaf

$13.29

Ham Steak

$10.89

Country Fried Steak

$10.89

Liver & Onions

$10.29

2 Grilled Pork Chops

$11.29

Southern Fried Chicken

$10.29

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.49

Chicken Strips

$11.49

Wing Dings

$13.89

Veal Cutlet

$10.69

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$11.49

Wing Zing

$13.89

LG Fried Chicken

$11.89

Desserts

Homemade Pie

$3.79

Sundaes

$4.89

Milkshakes

$4.59

Sherbert

$2.89+

Cinnamon Bun

$3.89

Cheesecake

$5.29

Cake of the Day

$4.49

Whole Pies

$14.29

Ice Cream

$2.89+

Apple Dumpling

$6.89

Red velvet

$5.29Out of stock

1 Dozen cookies

$8.29Out of stock

Half Dozen cookies

$6.29Out of stock

Small cookie Tray

$29.99Out of stock

LG cookie Tray

$39.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.69Out of stock

Two Cookies in a Bag

$1.25

Gob Cake

$4.49

Apple Dumpling Ala mode

$7.69

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef

$9.29

Hot Meat Loaf

$9.29

Hot Turkey

$9.29

Italian

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.89

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.69

Spaghetti

$10.49

Veal Parmigiana

$11.89

Sandwiches

Philly Chip Steak

$9.89

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Breaded Chicken Breast

$8.89

BLT

$7.49

Ham BBQ

$6.89

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.89

Grilled Reuben

$8.49

Haddock Fillet Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Cheese

$5.69

Cold Meat Loaf Sandwich

$9.49

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$9.89

Hot Dog

$4.29

Roast Beef Club

$9.49

Turkey Club

$9.49

Ham Club

$9.49

Grilled Rachel

$8.49

Seafood

Breaded Haddock

$13.89

Broiled Haddock

$13.89

Seafood Platter

$18.49

Salmon Cakes

$11.89

Crab Cakes

$12.29

Butterfly Shrimp

$11.89

Shrimp in a Basket

$10.89

One Piece Fish

$8.29

One Crab Cake Dinner

$11.29

One Salmon Cake Dinner

$10.89

One Crab Cake Only

$9.29

One Salmon Cake Only

$8.89

Sides

Steamed Veggies

$2.75

French Fries

$2.89

Applesauce

$2.89

Baked Potato

$3.89

Butter

$0.35

Sour Cream

$0.35

Beets

$2.69

Coleslaw

$2.69

Jell-O

$2.89

Mashed Potato

$1.29

Side Beef Gravy

$0.95

Side Chicken Gravy

$0.95

Veggie of the Day

$2.75

Cabbage Noodles

$2.85Out of stock

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.89Out of stock

1 Chicken Tender

$1.69

Homemade Chips

$2.79

Mac'n Cheese

$4.89

Side Pierogies

$2.89+

Cottage Cheese

$2.89

Rice

$3.29

Green Beans

$2.89

Parm Sliced Tomato

$5.89Out of stock

Stuffed Tomato

$5.89Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.69

Mash Potato with Gravy

$1.79

Linguine Salad

$3.89

Soup & Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.69

Chef Salad

$12.89

Taco Salad Bowl

$11.29

Grilled Steak Salad

$13.89

Chicken Salad

$13.89

Salmon Salad

$16.29

Homemade Soup

$3.54+

Chili

$3.89+

Small Chef Salad

$8.89

Shrimp salad

$11.89

Ham Pot Pie (cup)

$3.69

Ham Pot Pie (Bowl)

$4.89

Lobster Bisque (Bowl)

$7.89

Lobster Bisque (Cup)

$4.89

Steaks

12oz N.Y. Strip

$18.99

8oz Black & Gold Sirloin

$17.29

Tacos

Soft Shell Taco

$11.89

Grilled Chicken Taco

$12.89

Steak Taco

$10.59

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.89

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Steak & Cheese Wrap

$10.69

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.89

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.89

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$10.29

Eggs

1 Egg, HF, Meat

$8.29

1 Egg, Meat, Tst

$6.29

1 Egg, Toast

$3.89

2 eggs with toast

$5.29

2 Eggs, HF

$6.29

Breakfast Special

$5.89

2 Eggs, Saus Grvy Bisc

$8.69

2 Eggs, Scrapple

$8.09

2, CBH or CCB, Toast

$8.29

2, HF, Meat, Tst

$8.29

2, Meat, Tst

$7.49

Big Breakfast

$9.89

Breakfast Burrito

$7.29

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.89

CCS Sandwich

$9.49

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.49

Sausage Gravy Over Biscuit

$5.29+

Cream Chip Beef

$3.05+

Special w/ Meat

$6.69

Steak & Eggs

$11.89

Cakes

2 French, HF, Meat

$8.29

Waffle, 2 Eggs, HF

$8.29

2 Bluecakes, Meat

$7.89

2 Eggs, 2 Hot, HF

$8.29

2 Hotcakes, Meat

$7.89

1 Hotcake, Meat

$6.89

2 French Toast, Meat

$7.89

1 French Toast, Meat

$6.29

Belgian Waffle

$5.89

Waffle w/ Straw

$7.59

2 Hotcakes Only

$7.29

2 French Toast Only

$6.29

Waffle w/ Meat

$7.29

Choc Waffle w/ side toast

$4.59Out of stock

Omelets

Sausage Omelet

$8.89

Bacon Omelet

$9.29

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.89

Cheese Omelet

$8.89

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$9.69

Western Omelet

$9.29

Vegetable Omelet

$9.29

Spinach, Tomato & Feta

$9.29

Side Orders

1 Egg

$1.89

Applesauce

$2.49

Bacon

$3.69

Bagel

$2.89

Biscuit

$2.29

Blueberry Hotcakes

$6.29

Blueberry Muffin

$2.29

Cinnamon Roll

$3.89

Cinnamon Toast

$2.10

Cold Cereal w/ Milk

$3.29

Cornbeef hash

$5.29

Grits Bowl

$3.89

Grits Cup

$2.89

Ham

$3.49

Hash Browns

$2.69

Home Fries

$2.49

Mixed Fruit Cup

$3.89

Muffin & Jelly

$2.29

Muffin & Peanut Butter

$2.69

Oatmeal Bowl

$3.89

Oatmeal Cup

$3.29

One French Toast

$2.89

One Hotcake

$3.49

Rope Sausage

$4.69

Sausage Gravy

$3.49

Sausage Links

$3.49

Sausage Patties

$3.49

Scrapple

$3.94

Toast & Jelly

$2.10

Turkey Bacon

$4.69

Low Carb Wheat

$2.89

Low Card Italian

$2.89

Cloud Bread

$3.29

Kielbasa with Pierogis

Kielbasa with Pierogis

$12.89

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$13.29

Breakfast

Kids 1 Egg, 2 Bacon, Tst

$5.99

Kids Hotcake, Meat

$5.29

Kids French Toast, Meat

$5.29

Kids Hotcake

$2.29

Dinners

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kids Hot Dog

$4.89

Kids Hamburger

$5.69

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.89

Kids Meatloaf

$5.89

Jr. Ham Dinner

$5.29

Kids Chicken Fingers (2)

$8.29

Kids Spaghetti

$5.49

Kids Haddock

$6.89

PB&J

$3.49

Corn Dog

$5.89

Desserts

Dish of Ice Cream

$2.49

Dish of Sherbet

$2.69

Small Sundae

$3.69

Events Food

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Sandwich Platters w/ Buns (events)

$49.99+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Salad Sandwich Platters (events)

$69.99+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Pigs in a Blanket (events)

$49.99+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Meatball Sandwiches (events)

$93.69+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Sloppy Joes (events)

$59.99+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Baked Ziti - Per Person (events)

$12.89

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Baked Ziti w/ Meatballs - Per Person (events)

$12.89

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Sliced Roast Beef - Per Person (events)

$11.89

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Chicken Wings (events)

$0.00+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

10 PC Fried Chicken (events)

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

15 PC Fried Chicken (events)

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

20 PC Fried Chicken (events)

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

25 PC Fried Chicken (events)

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Chicken Tenders (events)

$0.00+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

1Qt Pasta Salad (events)

$11.99

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Veggie Tray (events)

$49.99+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

1Qt Baked Beans (events)

$10.99

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

1Qt Coleslaw (events)

$9.99

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Shrimp (events)

$0.00+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Chicken Cordon Blue (events)

$54.99+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Meat & Cheese Platter (events)

$53.99+

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Half Pan Salad with egg and cheese

$72.99

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Full Pan Mac and Cheese

$65.99

Please call in orders for your upcoming event. These events menu items are not always available, without advanced notice. 814-266-6050 Thank you!

Events Dessert

Peanut Butter Cream Pie (events)

$14.29

Lemon Pie (events)

$14.29

Chocolate Pie (events)

$14.29

Coconut Cream Pie (events)

$14.29

Pumpkin Pie (events)

$14.29

Egg Custard Pie (events)

$14.29

Apple Pie (events)

$14.29

Cherry Pie (events)

$14.29

Blueberry Pie (events)

$14.29

Pecan Pie (events)

$14.29

SF Apple Pie (events)

$14.29

Gob Cake (events)

$33.99

Half sheet Gob Cake

$17.99

Full Fruit Salad

$69.99

Half Fruit Salad

$49.99

Grilled salmon salad

Grilled salmon salad

$16.29

Garden burger

Garden Burger

$9.29

Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken stir fry

$10.29

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.29

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.59

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.49

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$10.89

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.69

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$8.29

Salmon

Salman

$9.89

Shrimp

shrimp

$5.89

Chicken

chicken

$6.89

Strawberry Spinach Salad /w Grilled Chicken

Strawberry Spinach Salad /w Grilled Chicken

$11.89
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home-style Cookin, with that old diner touch you love!

Website

Location

810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown, PA 15904

Directions

Gallery
Corner Coffee Shoppe image
Corner Coffee Shoppe image
Corner Coffee Shoppe image
Corner Coffee Shoppe image

