Corner Coffee Shoppe
No reviews yet
810 Scalp Ave
Johnstown, PA 15904
Popular Items
Appetizers
Burgers
Classics
Desserts
Homemade Pie
Sundaes
Milkshakes
Sherbert
Cinnamon Bun
Cheesecake
Cake of the Day
Whole Pies
Ice Cream
Apple Dumpling
Red velvet
1 Dozen cookies
Half Dozen cookies
Small cookie Tray
LG cookie Tray
Strawberry Shortcake
Two Cookies in a Bag
Gob Cake
Apple Dumpling Ala mode
Hot Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Philly Chip Steak
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast
BLT
Ham BBQ
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Reuben
Haddock Fillet Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Cold Meat Loaf Sandwich
Cold Turkey Sandwich
Hot Dog
Roast Beef Club
Turkey Club
Ham Club
Grilled Rachel
Seafood
Sides
Steamed Veggies
French Fries
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Butter
Sour Cream
Beets
Coleslaw
Jell-O
Mashed Potato
Side Beef Gravy
Side Chicken Gravy
Veggie of the Day
Cabbage Noodles
Stewed Tomatoes
1 Chicken Tender
Homemade Chips
Mac'n Cheese
Side Pierogies
Cottage Cheese
Rice
Green Beans
Parm Sliced Tomato
Stuffed Tomato
Side Salad
Mash Potato with Gravy
Linguine Salad
Soup & Salad
Wraps
Eggs
1 Egg, HF, Meat
1 Egg, Meat, Tst
1 Egg, Toast
2 eggs with toast
2 Eggs, HF
Breakfast Special
2 Eggs, Saus Grvy Bisc
2 Eggs, Scrapple
2, CBH or CCB, Toast
2, HF, Meat, Tst
2, Meat, Tst
Big Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
CCS Sandwich
Country Fried Steak
Eggs Benedict
Sausage Gravy Over Biscuit
Cream Chip Beef
Special w/ Meat
Steak & Eggs
Cakes
2 French, HF, Meat
Waffle, 2 Eggs, HF
2 Bluecakes, Meat
2 Eggs, 2 Hot, HF
2 Hotcakes, Meat
1 Hotcake, Meat
2 French Toast, Meat
1 French Toast, Meat
Belgian Waffle
Waffle w/ Straw
2 Hotcakes Only
2 French Toast Only
Waffle w/ Meat
Choc Waffle w/ side toast
Omelets
Side Orders
1 Egg
Applesauce
Bacon
Bagel
Biscuit
Blueberry Hotcakes
Blueberry Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Toast
Cold Cereal w/ Milk
Cornbeef hash
Grits Bowl
Grits Cup
Ham
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Mixed Fruit Cup
Muffin & Jelly
Muffin & Peanut Butter
Oatmeal Bowl
Oatmeal Cup
One French Toast
One Hotcake
Rope Sausage
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Scrapple
Toast & Jelly
Turkey Bacon
Low Carb Wheat
Low Card Italian
Cloud Bread
Kielbasa with Pierogis
Stuffed Peppers
Breakfast
Dinners
Events Food
Sandwich Platters w/ Buns (events)
Salad Sandwich Platters (events)
Pigs in a Blanket (events)
Meatball Sandwiches (events)
Sloppy Joes (events)
Baked Ziti - Per Person (events)
Baked Ziti w/ Meatballs - Per Person (events)
Sliced Roast Beef - Per Person (events)
Chicken Wings (events)
10 PC Fried Chicken (events)
15 PC Fried Chicken (events)
20 PC Fried Chicken (events)
25 PC Fried Chicken (events)
Chicken Tenders (events)
1Qt Pasta Salad (events)
Veggie Tray (events)
1Qt Baked Beans (events)
1Qt Coleslaw (events)
Shrimp (events)
Chicken Cordon Blue (events)
Meat & Cheese Platter (events)
Half Pan Salad with egg and cheese
Full Pan Mac and Cheese
Events Dessert
Peanut Butter Cream Pie (events)
Lemon Pie (events)
Chocolate Pie (events)
Coconut Cream Pie (events)
Pumpkin Pie (events)
Egg Custard Pie (events)
Apple Pie (events)
Cherry Pie (events)
Blueberry Pie (events)
Pecan Pie (events)
SF Apple Pie (events)
Gob Cake (events)
Half sheet Gob Cake
Full Fruit Salad
Half Fruit Salad
Grilled salmon salad
Garden burger
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled Salmon
Turkey Burger
Spinach Salad
Fruit Salad
Wedge Salad
Spring Salad
Salmon
Shrimp
Chicken
Strawberry Spinach Salad /w Grilled Chicken
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Home-style Cookin, with that old diner touch you love!
810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown, PA 15904