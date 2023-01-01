Ebensburg restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Ebensburg restaurants

Kosta’s Restaurant image

 

Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall

3135 New Germany Rd,Ste 5, Ebensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Buffalo Chix Wrap$13.25
Garlic & herb wrap filled with crispy fried chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
Cole Slaw$3.00
Extra Dressing$0.75
More about Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall
Consumer pic

 

Off the Rak

3047 New Germany Road, Ebensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ebensburger$11.75
1/2 pound burger blackened and covered with our bourbon sauce with swiss cheese on a pressed kaiser roll. Served with a side of bourbon sauce.
Side Broccoli$1.50
More about Off the Rak
Restaurant banner

 

Nutrition Inc. - Courthouse Cafe - Nutrition Group at Cambria County Courthouse

200 S Center St, Ebensburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Nutrition Inc. - Courthouse Cafe - Nutrition Group at Cambria County Courthouse
