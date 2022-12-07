Off the Rak
No reviews yet
3047 New Germany Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Breaded pieces of boneless chicken tossed in any or our sauces.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Zesty and creamy dip with buffalo chicken. Served with tortilla chips.
Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken strips fried golden brown. Served with fries and your choice of sauce for dipping.
Crab Dip
Creamy dip with lump crabmeat served with toasted baguette for dipping.
Fried Mozzarella
Panko-breaded mozzarella served over a creamy tomato basil sauce.
Garlic Knots
House-made garlic knots served with marinara sauce.
Hot Balls
Pretzel balls stuffed with cheese, chicken and our hot wing sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalopeno peppers and cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown.
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and a side of Ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Deep fried onion rings
Potato Skins
Loaded with monterey jack, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with sour cream.
Pub Pretzels and Beer Cheese
Fried pub pretzels seasoned and served with our homemade beer cheese dip.
Quesadilla Beef
Quesadilla Cheese
Quesadilla Chicken
Sloppy Balls
Pretzel balls topped with our delicious crab dip and cheese.
Steamed Shrimp
One pound of steamed peel-and-eat shrimp with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 pound burger topped with American cheese and bacon strips. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Belly Buster Burger
1/2 pound burger with two eggs and two slices of American cheese served between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
Brooke Burger
Named for our smiling baby girl. A breakfast classic on a bun. Egg, bacon, ham and melted cheese served over a chargrilled 1/2 pound burger. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Cheeseburger
1/2 pound burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Crabby Patty
1/2 pound burger topped with our crab dip, cheddar cheese and Old Bay seasoning. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Ebensburger
1/2 pound burger blackened and covered with our bourbon sauce with swiss cheese on a pressed kaiser roll. Served with a side of bourbon sauce.
French Onion Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with carmalized onions and provolone cheese served on an oversized English muffin.
Hamburger
1/2 pound buger grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Nacho Burger
1/2 pound burger served atop lettuce and nachos with melted cheese and topped with spicy nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and spicy ranch sauce.
Sheriff Burger
This one is named after my amazing father. 1/2 pound burger topped with our spicy breaded shrimp. Served with spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato and onion. R.I.P. Badge 1.
Smoked Burger
Smoked 1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Supersize Burger
Two 1/2 pound burgers, two eggs, six slices of cheese, bacon and onion rings served between three grilled cheese supreme sandwiches. Served with a pound of fries.
Chicken
Chicken Chesapeake
Grilled chicken breast topped with crabmeat and a creamy seafood sauce. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Smokey Chicken
Smothered Chicken
Roasted garlic chicken breast smothered with onions and mushrooms and topped with monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Stuffed Chicken
Chicken breast stuffed with homemade stuffing and topped with gravy. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Dessert
Banana Foster
Brownie Sundae
Carrot Cake
Three delicious layers of cake loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple. Finished with real cream cheese icing and pecan pieces.
Cheesecake
Topped with your choice of chocolate, raspberry, strawberry, or caramel topping.
Katie Sue Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, raspberry, strawberry, or caramel. Served in a cinnamon sugar fried tortilla bowl. Topped with whipped cream.
Peanut Butter Pie
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Sweet Balls
Fried dough tossed with cinnamon, sugar and served with icing.
Turtle Cheesecake
* APPLE CARMEL PIE *
* RASP DONUT CH *
Sweet Potato Cheesecake
House Specials
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling chicken, peppers and onions.
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling shrimp, peppers and onions.
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling steak, peppers and onions.
Chick/Shrimp Fajitas
Chick/Steak Fajitas
Steak/Shrimp Fajitas
1/2 Rack Ribs BBQ
1/2 rack of tender pork ribs, marinated and seasoned, then chargrilled. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
1/2 Rack Ribs Dry Rub
1/2 rack of tender pork ribs, seasoned with our house dry rub. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
12 oz. Porterhouse Porkchop
The king cut of pork chops chargrilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Combo Rib and Chicken
1/2 rack of tender baby back ribs and chargrilled chicken topped with ham, BBQ sauce, bacon, tomatoes and monterey jack cheese. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Full Rack Ribs BBQ
Full rack of tender pork ribs, marinated and seasoned, then chargrilled. Served with your choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Full Rack Ribs Dry Rub
Full rack of tender pork ribs, seasoned with our house dry rub, then chargrilled. Served with your choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatos, rice or broccoli.
Pot Roast
Tender pot roast simmered in au jus with carrots and celery. Served with your choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Smothered Combo
Grilled chicken breast and chargrilled steak topped with a garlic-herb sauce, onions, mushrooms and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Sweet Bourbon Trio
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed shrimp and chargrilled steak covered in a sweet bourbon sauce. Served with choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Kid Menu
Lunch Menu
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato piled high on white toast. Served with fries.
Chicken Bowl
Mashed potatoes smothered with boneless chicken, corn and cheese topped with gravy.
Club Combo
1/2 club served with soup, salad or fries
Grilled Cheese Supreme
Grilled ham, cheese and tomatoes on texas toast. Served with fries.
L. Autumn Salad
Named after our beautiful daughter. Spring mix, pineapple, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced almonds. Served with your choice of dressing.
L. Chicken Salad
Chargrilled chicken served over mixed greens, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and onions. Covered with crispy fries and your choice of dressing.
L. Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon and croutons. Served with a side of bacon dressing.
L. Steak Salad
Chargrilled steak served over mixed greens, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and onions. Covered with crispy fries and your choice of dressing.
Salad and Baked Potato
House salad and baked potato. Your choice of dressing.
Soup & Salad
Cup of soup and house salad with your choice of dressing.
Turkey Reuben
Turkey breast, coleslaw, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled texas toast.
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese and diced tomato relish, served over linguine. Served with garlic knots and a house salad.
Red Pepper Ravioli
Cheese ravioli tossed in a red pepper alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic knots and a house salad.
Seafood Pasta
Linguine noodles tossed in a lobster cream sauce with scallops, shrimp and crabmeat. Served with garlic knots and a house salad.
Spaghetti Marinara
Tuscan Chicken Pasta
Angel hair pasta paired with grilled chicken, fresh garlic, slow-roasted tomatoes, olive oil, white wine and basil finished with fresh mozzarella. Served with garlic knots and a house salad.
Sandwiches
Beef, Bacon and Beer Cheese Panini
Roast beef, bacon and our house made beer cheese served on pressed Italian bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in our hot buffalo sauce with mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
Corned Beef Reuben
Lean shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served on rye bread.
Crab Wrap
Crabmeat, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with a spicy Old Bay mayonnaise.
Double Chicken Fajita Boat
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato served in a soft-shell tortilla boat.
Double Egg and Ham Panini
Two eggs, ham and American cheese served on pressed Italian bread.
Double Seafood Boat
Sauteed shrimp, crab meat and our crab dip mixed with lettuce, tomato and cheese in a soft-shell tortilla boat.
Fish Tacos
Fried cod served with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served in a soft tortilla shell.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Breaded flounder fried and served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Gavin Grinder
This one's a hottie like our little guy. Fried chicken tossed in any of our great wing sauces with melted monterey jack cheese, lettuce and onion. Served on a hogie roll.
Hot Beef and Gravy
Thin-sliced roast beef piled on white bread and topped with beef gravy.
Hot Beef Wrap
Roast beef, beef gravy, monterey jack cheese and french fries wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of beef gravy.
Hot Club Panini
Ham, turkey, bacon and monterey jack cheese on pressed Italian bread.
Shrimp Po Boy
Spicy breaded shrimp with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Served with a spicy sauce on a hoagie roll.
Single Chicken Fajita Boat
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato served in a soft-shell tortilla boat.
Single Seafood Boat
Sauteed shrimp, crab meat and our crab dip mixed with lettuce, tomato and cheese in a soft-shell tortilla boat.
Steak and Cheese Sandwich
Shaved steak topped with onions, peppers and monterey jack cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.
Stuffed Ham and Cheese Pretzel
Hot ham and cheese baked inside a pretzel roll.
Turkey Panini
Turkey, bacon and cheese served on pressed Italian bread.
Club Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Smokey Chicken Sandwich
Seafood
Blackened Red Snapper
Fresh red snapper blackened to perfection. Served with two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Crab Cakes
Fresh lump crabmeat baked to perfection. Served with cocktail sauce and two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Fried Flounder
House breaded flounder fillets deep fried to a golden brown. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp
Fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Served with two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Sweet Tai Shrimp Bowl
Fried shrimp tossed in our sweet tai chili sauce and served over broccoli and rice.
Grilled Salmon
Salmon grilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Grilled Tuna
Fresh tuna steak grilled and accompanied by a lemon-wine sauce and tomato-shallot relish. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Blackened Tuna
Fresh tuna steak cajun blackened and accompanied by a lemon-wine sauce and tomato-shallot relish. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Sides
Side Fries
Small Sauce
Large Sauce
Side Applesauce
Side Baked Potato
Side Beer Cheese
Side Celery
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Coleslaw
Side Cucumber Salad
Side Dip Bread
Side Garlic Knots
Side Hard Boiled Egg
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Loaded Fries
Side Mashed
Side Potato Salad
Side Rice
Side Tort Chips
Side Veggie
Soup/Salad
Chicken Noodle
French Onion
Lobster Bisque
Soup of the Day
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared Ahi tuna served over mixed greens with dried cranberries, almonds and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Autumn Salad
Named after our beautiful daughter. Spring mix, pineapple, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced almonds. Served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast covered in hot wing sauce. Served atop mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and diced celery. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a Tuscan caesar dressing and topped with tomatoes, black olives and croutons.
Caesar Salad W/ Chicken
California Salad
Chargrilled chicken served over spring mix, onions, cucumbers, pecans, dried cranberries, monterey jack and cheddar cheese and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken served over mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sauteed peppers and onions in a fried tortilla bowl.
Chicken Salad
Sliced chargrilled chicken served over mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions. Covered with crispy fries and your choice of dressing.
House Salad
Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and slow-roasted tomatoes with a balsamic drizzle.
Santa Fe Salad
Spicy fried chicken served over mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, black olives, pico de gallo and crispy tortilla chips. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon and croutons. Served with bacon dressing.
Steak Salad
Sliced chargrilled steak served over mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions. Covered with crispy fries and your choice of dressing.
Steak
Delmonico
USDA Choice center cut marbled to perfection. Served with two side of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potoatoes, rice or broccoli.
Filet Mignon
Tenderloin filet seasoned and chargrilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Oak Barrel Sirloin
Chargrilled, tender, marinated sirloin steak. This is a must try! Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
Sirloin
Center-cut sirloin steak cooked to your specifications. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
New York Strip
USDA Choice aged beef, fresh cut and chargrilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.
T Bone
USDA Choice center cut steak. King of all steaks. Grilled to your liking. Served with two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoil.
Wings
BBQ Wings
Dozen crisp wings covered with BBQ sauce.
Beer Brine Wings
Dozen crisp wings brined in beer and then fried and tossed in a blend of seasoning.
Bourbon Wings
Dozen crisp wings covered in our own bourbon sauce.
Chesapeake Bay Wings
Dozen crisp wings coated in Old Bay seasoning and vinegar.
Crazy Cajun Wings
Dusted Wings
Dozen crisp wings coated in our own dry wing dust.
Garlic Wings
Dozen crisp wings covered with a garlic herb sauce.
Hot and Garlic Wings
Dozen crisp wings combined in two sauces for a great twist.
Hot Buffalo Wings
Dozen crisp wings coated in hot wing sauce.
Italian Wings
Dozen crisp wings coated in Italiam seasoning and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Nitro Wings
You guessed it! These are HOT!
Plain Wings
Smoked Wings
Dozen crisp wings smoked and seasoned with house spices.
Spicy Wings
Dozen crisp wings coated with a blend of dry spices.
Sweet Thai Chili Wings
Dozen crisp wings covered in our sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Threeseome Wings
Dozen crisp wings covered in three of our great sauces, hot and garlic, Cajun and BBQ all mixed together. This is a must try.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3047 New Germany Road, Ebensburg, PA 15931