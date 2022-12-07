Restaurant header imageView gallery

Off the Rak

3047 New Germany Road

Ebensburg, PA 15931

Order Again

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Breaded pieces of boneless chicken tossed in any or our sauces.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.95

Zesty and creamy dip with buffalo chicken. Served with tortilla chips.

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Breaded chicken strips fried golden brown. Served with fries and your choice of sauce for dipping.

Crab Dip

$12.95

Creamy dip with lump crabmeat served with toasted baguette for dipping.

Fried Mozzarella

$8.50

Panko-breaded mozzarella served over a creamy tomato basil sauce.

Garlic Knots

$8.95

House-made garlic knots served with marinara sauce.

Hot Balls

$10.75

Pretzel balls stuffed with cheese, chicken and our hot wing sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Jalopeno peppers and cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown.

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Crispy fries topped with shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and a side of Ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

$8.50

Deep fried onion rings

Potato Skins

$10.50

Loaded with monterey jack, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with sour cream.

Pub Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$11.50

Fried pub pretzels seasoned and served with our homemade beer cheese dip.

Quesadilla Beef

$9.45

Quesadilla Cheese

$6.95

Quesadilla Chicken

$9.45

Sloppy Balls

$11.95

Pretzel balls topped with our delicious crab dip and cheese.

Steamed Shrimp

$19.25

One pound of steamed peel-and-eat shrimp with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

1/2 pound burger topped with American cheese and bacon strips. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Belly Buster Burger

$13.95

1/2 pound burger with two eggs and two slices of American cheese served between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Brooke Burger

$12.75

Named for our smiling baby girl. A breakfast classic on a bun. Egg, bacon, ham and melted cheese served over a chargrilled 1/2 pound burger. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Cheeseburger

$10.95

1/2 pound burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Crabby Patty

$12.95

1/2 pound burger topped with our crab dip, cheddar cheese and Old Bay seasoning. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Ebensburger

$11.25

1/2 pound burger blackened and covered with our bourbon sauce with swiss cheese on a pressed kaiser roll. Served with a side of bourbon sauce.

French Onion Burger

$12.50

1/2 pound burger topped with carmalized onions and provolone cheese served on an oversized English muffin.

Hamburger

$10.95

1/2 pound buger grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Nacho Burger

$12.95

1/2 pound burger served atop lettuce and nachos with melted cheese and topped with spicy nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and spicy ranch sauce.

Sheriff Burger

$13.50

This one is named after my amazing father. 1/2 pound burger topped with our spicy breaded shrimp. Served with spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato and onion. R.I.P. Badge 1.

Smoked Burger

$11.50

Smoked 1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Supersize Burger

$22.50

Two 1/2 pound burgers, two eggs, six slices of cheese, bacon and onion rings served between three grilled cheese supreme sandwiches. Served with a pound of fries.

Chicken

Chicken Chesapeake

$25.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with crabmeat and a creamy seafood sauce. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.50

Smokey Chicken

$19.50

Smothered Chicken

$18.95

Roasted garlic chicken breast smothered with onions and mushrooms and topped with monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Stuffed Chicken

$16.50

Chicken breast stuffed with homemade stuffing and topped with gravy. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Dessert

Banana Foster

$6.50

Brownie Sundae

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Three delicious layers of cake loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple. Finished with real cream cheese icing and pecan pieces.

Cheesecake

$5.25

Topped with your choice of chocolate, raspberry, strawberry, or caramel topping.

Katie Sue Sundae

$3.95

Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, raspberry, strawberry, or caramel. Served in a cinnamon sugar fried tortilla bowl. Topped with whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.99

Sweet Balls

$5.50

Fried dough tossed with cinnamon, sugar and served with icing.

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.25

* APPLE CARMEL PIE *

$5.50

* RASP DONUT CH *

$5.50

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$5.50

House Specials

Chicken Fajitas

$17.50

Sizzling chicken, peppers and onions.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.50

Sizzling shrimp, peppers and onions.

Steak Fajitas

$18.50

Sizzling steak, peppers and onions.

Chick/Shrimp Fajitas

$19.50

Chick/Steak Fajitas

$19.50

Steak/Shrimp Fajitas

$19.50

1/2 Rack Ribs BBQ

$20.50

1/2 rack of tender pork ribs, marinated and seasoned, then chargrilled. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

1/2 Rack Ribs Dry Rub

$20.50

1/2 rack of tender pork ribs, seasoned with our house dry rub. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

12 oz. Porterhouse Porkchop

$17.95

The king cut of pork chops chargrilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Combo Rib and Chicken

$23.95

1/2 rack of tender baby back ribs and chargrilled chicken topped with ham, BBQ sauce, bacon, tomatoes and monterey jack cheese. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Full Rack Ribs BBQ

$26.50

Full rack of tender pork ribs, marinated and seasoned, then chargrilled. Served with your choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Full Rack Ribs Dry Rub

$26.50

Full rack of tender pork ribs, seasoned with our house dry rub, then chargrilled. Served with your choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatos, rice or broccoli.

Pot Roast

$16.50

Tender pot roast simmered in au jus with carrots and celery. Served with your choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Smothered Combo

$19.50

Grilled chicken breast and chargrilled steak topped with a garlic-herb sauce, onions, mushrooms and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Sweet Bourbon Trio

$23.95

Grilled chicken breast, sauteed shrimp and chargrilled steak covered in a sweet bourbon sauce. Served with choice of two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Kid Menu

Kiddie Burger

$5.25

Kiddie Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kiddie Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Kiddie Fish & Chip Basket

$8.25

Kiddie Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Kiddie Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Kiddie Shrimp Basket

$8.50

Kiddie Steak

$8.99

Kiddie Spaghetti

$5.50

Kiddie Kup

$0.99

Lunch Menu

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce and tomato piled high on white toast. Served with fries.

Chicken Bowl

$9.95

Mashed potatoes smothered with boneless chicken, corn and cheese topped with gravy.

Club Combo

$8.50

1/2 club served with soup, salad or fries

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$8.50

Grilled ham, cheese and tomatoes on texas toast. Served with fries.

L. Autumn Salad

$8.50

Named after our beautiful daughter. Spring mix, pineapple, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced almonds. Served with your choice of dressing.

L. Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chargrilled chicken served over mixed greens, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and onions. Covered with crispy fries and your choice of dressing.

L. Spinach Salad

$9.95

Fresh spinach topped with hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon and croutons. Served with a side of bacon dressing.

L. Steak Salad

$12.50

Chargrilled steak served over mixed greens, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and onions. Covered with crispy fries and your choice of dressing.

Salad and Baked Potato

$7.95

House salad and baked potato. Your choice of dressing.

Soup & Salad

$9.50

Cup of soup and house salad with your choice of dressing.

Turkey Reuben

$8.50

Turkey breast, coleslaw, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled texas toast.

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Chicken Parmesan

$16.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese and diced tomato relish, served over linguine. Served with garlic knots and a house salad.

Red Pepper Ravioli

$15.50

Cheese ravioli tossed in a red pepper alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic knots and a house salad.

Seafood Pasta

$21.50

Linguine noodles tossed in a lobster cream sauce with scallops, shrimp and crabmeat. Served with garlic knots and a house salad.

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$17.50

Angel hair pasta paired with grilled chicken, fresh garlic, slow-roasted tomatoes, olive oil, white wine and basil finished with fresh mozzarella. Served with garlic knots and a house salad.

Sandwiches

Beef, Bacon and Beer Cheese Panini

$11.95

Roast beef, bacon and our house made beer cheese served on pressed Italian bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Crispy chicken tossed in our hot buffalo sauce with mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.25

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese.

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.95

Lean shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served on rye bread.

Crab Wrap

$11.50

Crabmeat, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with a spicy Old Bay mayonnaise.

Double Chicken Fajita Boat

$10.95

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato served in a soft-shell tortilla boat.

Double Egg and Ham Panini

$10.95

Two eggs, ham and American cheese served on pressed Italian bread.

Double Seafood Boat

$11.50

Sauteed shrimp, crab meat and our crab dip mixed with lettuce, tomato and cheese in a soft-shell tortilla boat.

Fish Tacos

$10.95

Fried cod served with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served in a soft tortilla shell.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Breaded flounder fried and served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Gavin Grinder

$11.95

This one's a hottie like our little guy. Fried chicken tossed in any of our great wing sauces with melted monterey jack cheese, lettuce and onion. Served on a hogie roll.

Hot Beef and Gravy

$10.95

Thin-sliced roast beef piled on white bread and topped with beef gravy.

Hot Beef Wrap

$10.75

Roast beef, beef gravy, monterey jack cheese and french fries wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of beef gravy.

Hot Club Panini

$10.75

Ham, turkey, bacon and monterey jack cheese on pressed Italian bread.

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.95

Spicy breaded shrimp with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Served with a spicy sauce on a hoagie roll.

Single Chicken Fajita Boat

$7.95

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato served in a soft-shell tortilla boat.

Single Seafood Boat

$8.95

Sauteed shrimp, crab meat and our crab dip mixed with lettuce, tomato and cheese in a soft-shell tortilla boat.

Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Shaved steak topped with onions, peppers and monterey jack cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.

Stuffed Ham and Cheese Pretzel

$10.95

Hot ham and cheese baked inside a pretzel roll.

Turkey Panini

$10.75

Turkey, bacon and cheese served on pressed Italian bread.

Club Sandwich

$11.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Smokey Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Seafood

Blackened Red Snapper

$17.95

Fresh red snapper blackened to perfection. Served with two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Crab Cakes

$25.50

Fresh lump crabmeat baked to perfection. Served with cocktail sauce and two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Fried Flounder

$16.50

House breaded flounder fillets deep fried to a golden brown. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp

$17.95

Fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Served with two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Sweet Tai Shrimp Bowl

$17.95

Fried shrimp tossed in our sweet tai chili sauce and served over broccoli and rice.

Grilled Salmon

$21.50

Salmon grilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Grilled Tuna

$21.50

Fresh tuna steak grilled and accompanied by a lemon-wine sauce and tomato-shallot relish. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Blackened Tuna

$21.50

Fresh tuna steak cajun blackened and accompanied by a lemon-wine sauce and tomato-shallot relish. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Sides

Side Fries

$1.25

Small Sauce

$0.25

Large Sauce

$0.50

Side Applesauce

$0.49

Side Baked Potato

$1.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.99

Side Celery

$0.49

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side Coleslaw

$0.99

Side Cucumber Salad

$1.99

Side Dip Bread

$0.99

Side Garlic Knots

$0.99

Side Hard Boiled Egg

$0.75

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$1.95

Side Loaded Fries

$2.79

Side Mashed

$1.99

Side Potato Salad

$0.99

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Tort Chips

$1.99

Side Veggie

$1.50

Soup/Salad

Chicken Noodle

$4.25

French Onion

$5.25

Lobster Bisque

$4.50

Soup of the Day

$4.25

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.75

Seared Ahi tuna served over mixed greens with dried cranberries, almonds and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Autumn Salad

$10.95

Named after our beautiful daughter. Spring mix, pineapple, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced almonds. Served with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast covered in hot wing sauce. Served atop mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and diced celery. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a Tuscan caesar dressing and topped with tomatoes, black olives and croutons.

Caesar Salad W/ Chicken

$12.00

California Salad

$13.50

Chargrilled chicken served over spring mix, onions, cucumbers, pecans, dried cranberries, monterey jack and cheddar cheese and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken served over mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sauteed peppers and onions in a fried tortilla bowl.

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Sliced chargrilled chicken served over mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions. Covered with crispy fries and your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$4.25

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and slow-roasted tomatoes with a balsamic drizzle.

Santa Fe Salad

$12.95

Spicy fried chicken served over mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, black olives, pico de gallo and crispy tortilla chips. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

$11.50

Fresh spinach topped with hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon and croutons. Served with bacon dressing.

Steak Salad

$14.50

Sliced chargrilled steak served over mixed greens, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions. Covered with crispy fries and your choice of dressing.

Steak

Delmonico

$29.50

USDA Choice center cut marbled to perfection. Served with two side of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potoatoes, rice or broccoli.

Filet Mignon

$31.50

Tenderloin filet seasoned and chargrilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Oak Barrel Sirloin

$22.50

Chargrilled, tender, marinated sirloin steak. This is a must try! Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

Sirloin

$19.95

Center-cut sirloin steak cooked to your specifications. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

New York Strip

$28.50

USDA Choice aged beef, fresh cut and chargrilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoli.

T Bone

$29.50

USDA Choice center cut steak. King of all steaks. Grilled to your liking. Served with two sides: house salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, french fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or broccoil.

Wings

BBQ Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings covered with BBQ sauce.

Beer Brine Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings brined in beer and then fried and tossed in a blend of seasoning.

Bourbon Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings covered in our own bourbon sauce.

Chesapeake Bay Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings coated in Old Bay seasoning and vinegar.

Crazy Cajun Wings

$11.95

Dusted Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings coated in our own dry wing dust.

Garlic Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings covered with a garlic herb sauce.

Hot and Garlic Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings combined in two sauces for a great twist.

Hot Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings coated in hot wing sauce.

Italian Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings coated in Italiam seasoning and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Nitro Wings

$11.95

You guessed it! These are HOT!

Plain Wings

$11.95

Smoked Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings smoked and seasoned with house spices.

Spicy Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings coated with a blend of dry spices.

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings covered in our sweet and spicy chili sauce.

Threeseome Wings

$11.95

Dozen crisp wings covered in three of our great sauces, hot and garlic, Cajun and BBQ all mixed together. This is a must try.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3047 New Germany Road, Ebensburg, PA 15931

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

