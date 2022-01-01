Go
BIG DAY BREWING

Come in and enjoy!

20 Glen Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Big Day Threeway$18.00
One White Mountain Smash slider, one Rail Trail slider, and one Huntington slider. No substitutions.
Chimi Melt$5.00
Potato slider roll, fresh mozzarella, house made chimichurri, plum tomato, and balsamic reduction. Add in a local beef slider, fried chicken, or black bean burger to really send it off.
Chicken Rice Bowl$14.00
Season braised chicken, cilantro lime rice, avocado crema, chipotle aioli, guacamole, black bean salsa, cotija.
King Ravine Black Bean Slider$6.00
Served on potato roll. House black bean and quinoa burger patty, classic slaw, kickin’ chipotle aioli, avocado crema, fried cotija
Carnitas Taco$6.00
Chef-inspired a la carte tacos, served on a warm corn tortilla. slow cooked pork shoulder, chimichurri , cotija, shaved lettuce, pickled onion, avocado crema
Chicken Taco$6.00
Chef-inspired a la carte tacos, served on a warm corn tortilla, braised and seasoned chicken, cotija, shaved lettuce, salsa fresca, Kickin’ Chipotle Aioli, avocado crema
Big Day Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
thick cut, hand battered in Big Day beer; house ring sauce
Roasted Sweet Potato Rice Bowl$14.00
Seasoned and roasted sweet potato, black bean salsa, avocado crema, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, cotija, and guacamole
Top Notch Fries$5.00
fresh cut golden yellow potatoes, house spice blend
Location

20 Glen Road

Gorham NH

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Road Hawg BBQ Swine Dining

No reviews yet

It all started with a food trailer, long lines of happy customers, and awards for our BBQ. We’ve evolved into a restaurant that prides itself on providing fresh food and delicious drinks to our neighbors in the North Country. We encourage you to stop by to meet our staff and try our smoked BBQ, fried chicken, and so much more. Located at 195 Main Street, next to Dunkin Donuts, in Gorham, NH.

Thompson House Eatery

No reviews yet

The Fournier Family’s philosophy is rooted in timeless New England values of simple hospitality with an emphasis on sourcing the finest local ingredients, cooking with a passion for flavor, and serving every guest as a welcome member in their home.

Matty B's Mountainside Cafe

No reviews yet

Lively Apres Ski Pub located at the base of Attitash Ski Area. Serving the cornerstones of the Fat Kid American Culinary Rep with some Salads.

Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Weekly Beer Sales Only. Satuday 11-3 and additional days TBA. You may pre-order 4pks, Cases, Logs, and Half Barrels.

