Matty B's Mountainside Cafe Attitash Mountain Village Hospitality Building
1 River Run Road Attitash Mountain Village Hospitality Building
Bartlet, NH 03812
Poutine
Classic Poutine
Country gravy, cheese curds, parsley atop a bed of hand cut fries.
BBQ Pork Poutine
Pulled pork, country gravy, cheese curds, pickled red onions.
Big Matt Poutine
4oz. patty, American cheese, special sauce, big matt onions, lettuce, tomato, diced pickle.
Fried Chicken Poutine
Country gravy, cheese curds, chopped fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, green onions.
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guac
Extra Salsa
Coleslaw
Large Fries
Small Fries
Large Potato Chips
Small Potato Chips
Mac N Chz Square
Wings
Salads & Soups
House
Little Leaf Farms spring mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, choice of dressing.
Caesar
Little Leaf Farms romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, homemade croutons and parmesan/romano cheese tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.
Greek
Little Leaf Farms spring mix, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes,feta, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini. Creamy greek dressing on the side.
Shawarma Salad
Little Leaf Farm spring mix, shawarma beef, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, goat cheese, pita, tzatziki sauce.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, pumpkin seeds, sun-dried tomatoes and bacon topped with goat cheese. Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Small House
Little Leaf Farms spring mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, choice of dressing.
Small Caesar
Little Leaf Farms romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan/romano cheese blend, homemade croutons, tossed in our light caesar dressing,
Small Greek
Little Leaf Farms spring mix, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes,feta, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini. Creamy greek on the side.
Small Spinach
Baby spinach, pumpkin seeds, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon topped with goat cheese. Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
side pita bread
French Onion Soup
Apple Butternut Squash Bisque
Burgers & Sandwiches
Basic Double
Two 4oz. beef patties with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Basic Single
One 4oz. beef patty with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Big Matt
Two 4oz. beef patties with American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, special sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Little Matt
One 4oz. beef patty with American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, special sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Hot & Sweet
Two 4oz. beef patties with mozzarella cheese, sriracha, and fresh basil.
Single Hot & Sweet
One 4oz. beef patty with mozzarella cheese, sriracha, and fresh basil.
Chicken Basket
Four chicken tenders served with fries. Your choice of dipping sauce. (BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Sauce)
Fish Tacos
Tempura mahi mahi, homemade salsa, fresh cabbage, lime creme and a light sriracha drizzle, garnished with cilantro. Served on corn/flour mix tortillas.
Fish Tacos Pan Seared
Pan seared mahi mahi, homemade salsa, fresh cabbage, lime creme and a light srirache drizzle, garnished with cilantro. Served on corn/flour mix tortillas.
Fishwich
Tempura battered haddock fillet, served on a challah roll with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Choice of side.
Lobster Roll
Downeast Maine lobster, mayo, lime cream, and cilantro on a buttered, toasted brioche roll. Served with chips.
Meatball Sub
Three homemade meatballs on top of a sub roll with marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan, toasted.
Chicago Dogs
2 All Beef Dogs topped with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Onion,Tomato,Pickle Spear, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt.served with Chips & Pickle.
Dessert
Brownie Sunday
A warm chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream chocolate sauce and a cherry on top.
Ice cream 1 Scoop
Lava Cake
Chocolate lava cake served with a scoop of coffee ice cream.
Vanilla Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Salted Carmel Milkshake
Coffee Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Kids Menu
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Two chicken nuggets served with choice of fries, chips or greens.
Kid's Cheese Burger
Burger patty with lettuce, tomato & American cheese. Side choice of fries, chips, or greens.
Kid's Mac
Genuine Kraft mac & cheese. Served with choice of fries, chips, or greens.
Kid's Penne
Kid's Fish
Protein sides
Small Pizza
Small Cheese
Small Attitash
Red sauce, Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, crispy chicken and our cheese blend topped with chipolte ranch sauce.
Small Bartlett
Garlic-infused olive oil, Italian sausage, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes woven into our special blend. No red sauce.
Small Bear Notch
No red sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichoke hearts and tomatoes with our special cheese blend.
Small Bear Peak
Red sauce, BBQ pork, pineapple, red onion, our special cheese blend.
Small Cathedral
Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil crust with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our special cheese blend.
Small Crawford Notch
Red sauce, green peppers, fire-roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, our cheese blend and a hint of crushed red pepper.
Small Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos and our special cheese blend.
Small Jackson
Red Sauce, piles of Pepperoni and our special cheese blend.
Small Kachina
Red sauce topped with marinated chicken, pesto sauce and our melted cheese blend.
Small Margarita
Small Meatlovers
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.
Small Mt. Stanton
Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bacon, special Cheese blend topped with BBQ Sauce drizzle
Small Nor Easter
No red sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, boneless buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot with our special cheese blend.
Small Roni
Small Saco
Our garlic-infused olive oil topped with seasoned steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.
Small White Horse
Our garlic-infused olive oil topped with tomatoes,feta,fresh basil and our special cheese blend.
Small Dough TOGO
Medium Pizza
Medium Cheese
Medium Attitash
Red sauce, Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, crispy chicken and our cheese blend topped with chipolte ranch sauce.
Medium Bartlett
Garlic-infused olive oil, Italian sausage, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes woven into our special blend. No red sauce.
Medium Bear Notch
No red sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichoke hearts and tomatoes with our special cheese blend.
Medium Bear Peak
Red sauce, BBQ pork, pineapple, red onion, our special cheese blend.
Medium Cathedral
Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil crust with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our special cheese blend.
Medium Crawford Notch
Red sauce, green peppers, fire-roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, our cheese blend and a hint of crushed red pepper.
Medium Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos and our special cheese blend.
Medium Jackson
Red Sauce, piles of Pepperoni and our special cheese blend
Medium Kachina
Red sauce topped with marinated chicken, pesto sauce and our melted cheese blend.
Medium Margarita
Medium Meatlovers
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.
Medium Mt. Stanton
Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bacon, special Cheese blend topped with BBQ Sauce drizzle
Medium Nor Easter
No red sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Pulled buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot with our special cheese blend.
Medium Roni
Medium Saco
Our garlic-infused olive oil topped with seasoned steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.
Medium White Horse
Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil Dough topped with tomatoes, feta, fresh basil and our special cheese blend.
Large Pizza
Large Cheese
Large Attitash
Red sauce, Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, crispy chicken and our cheese blend topped with chipolte ranch sauce.
Large Bartlett
Italian sausage, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and our special cheese blend. No red sauce.
Large Bear Notch
No red sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichoke hearts and tomatoes with our special cheese blend.
Large Bear Peak
Red sauce, BBQ pork, pineapple, red onion, our special cheese blend.
Large Cathedral
Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil crust with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our special cheese blend.
Large Crawford Notch
Red sauce, green peppers, fire-roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, our cheese blend and a hint of crushed red pepper.
Large Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos and our special cheese blend.
Large Jackson
Red Sauce, piles of Pepperoni and our special cheese blend
Large Kachina
Red sauce topped with marinated chicken, pesto sauce and our melted cheese blend.
Large Margarita
Large Meatlovers
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.
Large Mt. Stanton
Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bacon, special Cheese blend topped with BBQ Sauce drizzle
Large Nor Easter
No red sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Pulled buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot with our special cheese blend.
Large Roni
Large Saco
Our garlic-infused olive oil topped with seasoned steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.
Large White Horse
Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil Dough topped with tomatoes, feta, fresh basil and our special cheese blend.
Large Dough TOGO
GF Pizza
GF Cheese
GF Attitash
Peace of Mind Gf crust with Red sauce, Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, crispy chicken and our cheese blend topped with chipolte ranch sauce.
GF Bartlett
Garlic-infused olive oil, Italian sausage, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes woven into our special blend. No red sauce.
GF Bear Notch
No red sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichoke hearts and tomatoes with our special cheese blend.
GF Bear Peak
Red sauce, BBQ pork, pineapple, red onion, our special cheese blend.
GF Cathedral
Peace of Mind Baking GF crust with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our special cheese blend.
GF Crawford Notch
prepared on the Peace of Mind Bakery GF crust Red sauce, green peppers, fire-roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, our cheese blend and a hint of crushed red pepper.
GF Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos and our special cheese blend.
GF Jackson
Red Sauce, piles of Pepperoni and our special cheese blend
GF Kachina
Red sauce topped with marinated chicken, pesto sauce and our melted cheese blend.
GF Margherita
GF Meat Lovers
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.
GF Mt. Stanton
Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bacon, special Cheese blend topped with BBQ Sauce drizzle
GF Nor Easter
No red sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Pulled buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot with our special cheese blend.
GF Saco
Peace of Mind Bakery GF crust topped with seasoned steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.
GF White Horse
Peace Of Mind Bakery GF dough topped with tomatoes, feta, fresh basil and our special cheese blend.
Pizza Slice
Counter Drinks
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Coke Zero
20oz Sprite
20oz Canada Dry
20oz Root Beer
20oz Dr. Pepper
20oz Orange Soda
Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Apple Juice
Minute Maid Cran-Apple Raspberry
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak California Raspberry
Gold Peak Unsweet
Honest Tea Green Tea
Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus
Honest Tea Half & Half
Vitamin Water "XXX"
Vitamin Water Zero "XXX"
Vitamin Water "Essential"
Vitamin Water Power-C
Aha Blueberry Pomagranate
Aha Fuji Apple White Tea
Aha Lime Watermelon
20oz Dasani Water
20oz Smartwater
1L Smart Water
Pellegrino
1 L Pellegrino
2L Coke
Monster
Monster Zero Sugar
NOS
Panna Spring Water
Cookies
Kid Milk
Kids Juice
Kids Soda
Fountain Soda
Specials
Fish N Chips
Tempura battered haddock fillets, served with fries and coleslaw. Lemon wedges and tar tar on the side.
Lasagna
Layers of marinara, lasagna noodles, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and ground sausage. Served with a small house salad and Garlic Bread.
Penne Meatballs
Penne with Marinara and Meatballs
Meatballs
Matty B Polo
Matty B Shirt
Sweatshirt
Bar Glass
N/A Beverage (Copy)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange soda
Root Beer
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Iced Tea
Mint Iced Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Kid Coke
Kid Diet
Kid Sprite
Kid Orange Soda
Kid Root Beer
Kid Lemonade
Kid Ginger Ale
Kid Shirley
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kid iced tea
Kid Mint Tea
Kid AJ
Kid OJ
Kid CJ
Kid PJ
Red Bull
Soda water
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Coffee Milkshake
Salted Carmel Milkshake
Hot Cocoa
Espresso
Mocha
Cappuccino
French Vanilla Cappuccino
French Press
Hot Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Lively Apres Ski Pub located at the base of Attitash Ski Area. Serving the cornerstones of the Fat Kid American Culinary Rep with some Salads.
1 River Run Road Attitash Mountain Village Hospitality Building, Bartlet, NH 03812