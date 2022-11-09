  • Home
Matty B's Mountainside Cafe Attitash Mountain Village Hospitality Building

No reviews yet

1 River Run Road Attitash Mountain Village Hospitality Building

Bartlet, NH 03812

Order Again

Poutine

Classic Poutine

$9.00

Country gravy, cheese curds, parsley atop a bed of hand cut fries.

BBQ Pork Poutine

$12.00

Pulled pork, country gravy, cheese curds, pickled red onions.

Big Matt Poutine

$14.00

4oz. patty, American cheese, special sauce, big matt onions, lettuce, tomato, diced pickle.

Fried Chicken Poutine

$13.00

Country gravy, cheese curds, chopped fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, green onions.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.25

Large Fries

$7.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Potato Chips

$5.00

Small Potato Chips

$3.00

Mac N Chz Square

$10.00

Wings

Choose your sauce; Classic Buffalo, Honey Sriracha, Cranberry Chipotle, or BBQ.

7 Wings

$11.00

14 Wings

$19.00

21 Wings

$29.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Salads & Soups

House

$9.00

Little Leaf Farms spring mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, choice of dressing.

Caesar

$11.00

Little Leaf Farms romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, homemade croutons and parmesan/romano cheese tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.

Greek

$11.00

Little Leaf Farms spring mix, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes,feta, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini. Creamy greek dressing on the side.

Shawarma Salad

$19.00

Little Leaf Farm spring mix, shawarma beef, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, goat cheese, pita, tzatziki sauce.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby spinach, pumpkin seeds, sun-dried tomatoes and bacon topped with goat cheese. Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Small House

$5.00

Little Leaf Farms spring mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, choice of dressing.

Small Caesar

$6.00

Little Leaf Farms romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan/romano cheese blend, homemade croutons, tossed in our light caesar dressing,

Small Greek

$6.00

Little Leaf Farms spring mix, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes,feta, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini. Creamy greek on the side.

Small Spinach

$6.00

Baby spinach, pumpkin seeds, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon topped with goat cheese. Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

side pita bread

$2.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Apple Butternut Squash Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Basic Double

$15.00

Two 4oz. beef patties with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Basic Single

$11.00

One 4oz. beef patty with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Big Matt

$16.00

Two 4oz. beef patties with American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, special sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Little Matt

$12.00

One 4oz. beef patty with American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, special sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Hot & Sweet

$16.00

Two 4oz. beef patties with mozzarella cheese, sriracha, and fresh basil.

Single Hot & Sweet

$12.00

One 4oz. beef patty with mozzarella cheese, sriracha, and fresh basil.

Chicken Basket

$14.00

Four chicken tenders served with fries. Your choice of dipping sauce. (BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Sauce)

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Tempura mahi mahi, homemade salsa, fresh cabbage, lime creme and a light sriracha drizzle, garnished with cilantro. Served on corn/flour mix tortillas.

Fish Tacos Pan Seared

$18.00

Pan seared mahi mahi, homemade salsa, fresh cabbage, lime creme and a light srirache drizzle, garnished with cilantro. Served on corn/flour mix tortillas.

Fishwich

$15.00

Tempura battered haddock fillet, served on a challah roll with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Choice of side.

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Downeast Maine lobster, mayo, lime cream, and cilantro on a buttered, toasted brioche roll. Served with chips.

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Three homemade meatballs on top of a sub roll with marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan, toasted.

Chicago Dogs

Chicago Dogs

$12.00Out of stock

2 All Beef Dogs topped with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Onion,Tomato,Pickle Spear, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt.served with Chips & Pickle.

Dessert

Brownie Sunday

$6.00

A warm chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream chocolate sauce and a cherry on top.

Ice cream 1 Scoop

$2.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Chocolate lava cake served with a scoop of coffee ice cream.

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Salted Carmel Milkshake

$6.00

Coffee Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Two chicken nuggets served with choice of fries, chips or greens.

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.00

Burger patty with lettuce, tomato & American cheese. Side choice of fries, chips, or greens.

Kid's Mac

$6.00

Genuine Kraft mac & cheese. Served with choice of fries, chips, or greens.

Kid's Penne

$6.00

Kid's Fish

$8.00

Protein sides

Grilled chicken

$5.00

Shawarma beef

$8.00

Lobster meat

$14.00

Salmon

$6.00

Meatballs

$6.00

Crispy chicken

$4.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Small Pizza

Small Cheese

$12.00

Small Attitash

$15.00

Red sauce, Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, crispy chicken and our cheese blend topped with chipolte ranch sauce.

Small Bartlett

$15.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, Italian sausage, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes woven into our special blend. No red sauce.

Small Bear Notch

$15.00

No red sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichoke hearts and tomatoes with our special cheese blend.

Small Bear Peak

$15.00

Red sauce, BBQ pork, pineapple, red onion, our special cheese blend.

Small Cathedral

$15.00

Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil crust with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our special cheese blend.

Small Crawford Notch

$15.00Out of stock

Red sauce, green peppers, fire-roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, our cheese blend and a hint of crushed red pepper.

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos and our special cheese blend.

Small Jackson

$15.00

Red Sauce, piles of Pepperoni and our special cheese blend.

Small Kachina

$15.00

Red sauce topped with marinated chicken, pesto sauce and our melted cheese blend.

Small Margarita

$15.00

Small Meatlovers

$15.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.

Small Mt. Stanton

$15.00

Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bacon, special Cheese blend topped with BBQ Sauce drizzle

Small Nor Easter

$15.00

No red sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, boneless buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot with our special cheese blend.

Small Roni

$14.00

Small Saco

$15.00Out of stock

Our garlic-infused olive oil topped with seasoned steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.

Small White Horse

$15.00

Our garlic-infused olive oil topped with tomatoes,feta,fresh basil and our special cheese blend.

Small Dough TOGO

$5.00

Medium Pizza

Medium Cheese

$15.00

Medium Attitash

$18.00

Red sauce, Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, crispy chicken and our cheese blend topped with chipolte ranch sauce.

Medium Bartlett

$18.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, Italian sausage, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes woven into our special blend. No red sauce.

Medium Bear Notch

$18.00

No red sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichoke hearts and tomatoes with our special cheese blend.

Medium Bear Peak

$18.00

Red sauce, BBQ pork, pineapple, red onion, our special cheese blend.

Medium Cathedral

$18.00

Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil crust with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our special cheese blend.

Medium Crawford Notch

$18.00Out of stock

Red sauce, green peppers, fire-roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, our cheese blend and a hint of crushed red pepper.

Medium Hawaiian

$18.00

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos and our special cheese blend.

Medium Jackson

$18.00

Red Sauce, piles of Pepperoni and our special cheese blend

Medium Kachina

$18.00

Red sauce topped with marinated chicken, pesto sauce and our melted cheese blend.

Medium Margarita

$18.00

Medium Meatlovers

$18.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.

Medium Mt. Stanton

$18.00

Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bacon, special Cheese blend topped with BBQ Sauce drizzle

Medium Nor Easter

$18.00

No red sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Pulled buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot with our special cheese blend.

Medium Roni

$17.50

Medium Saco

$18.00Out of stock

Our garlic-infused olive oil topped with seasoned steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.

Medium White Horse

$18.00

Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil Dough topped with tomatoes, feta, fresh basil and our special cheese blend.

Large Pizza

Large Cheese

$17.00

Large Attitash

$23.00

Red sauce, Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, crispy chicken and our cheese blend topped with chipolte ranch sauce.

Large Bartlett

$23.00

Italian sausage, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and our special cheese blend. No red sauce.

Large Bear Notch

$23.00

No red sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichoke hearts and tomatoes with our special cheese blend.

Large Bear Peak

$23.00

Red sauce, BBQ pork, pineapple, red onion, our special cheese blend.

Large Cathedral

$23.00

Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil crust with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our special cheese blend.

Large Crawford Notch

$23.00Out of stock

Red sauce, green peppers, fire-roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, our cheese blend and a hint of crushed red pepper.

Large Hawaiian

$23.00

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos and our special cheese blend.

Large Jackson

$23.00

Red Sauce, piles of Pepperoni and our special cheese blend

Large Kachina

$23.00

Red sauce topped with marinated chicken, pesto sauce and our melted cheese blend.

Large Margarita

$23.00

Large Meatlovers

$23.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.

Large Mt. Stanton

$23.00

Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bacon, special Cheese blend topped with BBQ Sauce drizzle

Large Nor Easter

$23.00

No red sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Pulled buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot with our special cheese blend.

Large Roni

$20.00

Large Saco

$23.00Out of stock

Our garlic-infused olive oil topped with seasoned steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.

Large White Horse

$23.00

Our garlic-infused olive oil Basil Dough topped with tomatoes, feta, fresh basil and our special cheese blend.

Large Dough TOGO

$7.00

GF Pizza

GF Cheese

$15.00

GF Attitash

$18.50

Peace of Mind Gf crust with Red sauce, Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, crispy chicken and our cheese blend topped with chipolte ranch sauce.

GF Bartlett

$18.50

Garlic-infused olive oil, Italian sausage, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes woven into our special blend. No red sauce.

GF Bear Notch

$18.50

No red sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichoke hearts and tomatoes with our special cheese blend.

GF Bear Peak

$18.50

Red sauce, BBQ pork, pineapple, red onion, our special cheese blend.

GF Cathedral

$18.50

Peace of Mind Baking GF crust with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our special cheese blend.

GF Crawford Notch

$18.50Out of stock

prepared on the Peace of Mind Bakery GF crust Red sauce, green peppers, fire-roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, our cheese blend and a hint of crushed red pepper.

GF Hawaiian

$18.50

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos and our special cheese blend.

GF Jackson

$18.50

Red Sauce, piles of Pepperoni and our special cheese blend

GF Kachina

$18.50

Red sauce topped with marinated chicken, pesto sauce and our melted cheese blend.

GF Margherita

$18.50

GF Meat Lovers

$18.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.

GF Mt. Stanton

$18.50

Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bacon, special Cheese blend topped with BBQ Sauce drizzle

GF Nor Easter

$18.50

No red sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Pulled buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot with our special cheese blend.

GF Saco

$18.50Out of stock

Peace of Mind Bakery GF crust topped with seasoned steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and our special cheese blend.

GF White Horse

$18.50

Peace Of Mind Bakery GF dough topped with tomatoes, feta, fresh basil and our special cheese blend.

Pizza Slice

Slice Cheese

$2.00

Slice Roni

$3.00

Slice Pie

Counter Drinks

20oz Coke

$3.00

20oz Diet Coke

$3.00

20oz Coke Zero

$3.00

20oz Sprite

$3.00

20oz Canada Dry

$3.00

20oz Root Beer

$3.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$3.00

20oz Orange Soda

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.50

Minute Maid Cran-Apple Raspberry

$3.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$3.50

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.25

Gold Peak California Raspberry

$3.25

Gold Peak Unsweet

$3.25

Honest Tea Green Tea

$3.25

Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus

$3.25

Honest Tea Half & Half

$3.25

Vitamin Water "XXX"

$3.50

Vitamin Water Zero "XXX"

$3.50

Vitamin Water "Essential"

$3.50

Vitamin Water Power-C

$3.50

Aha Blueberry Pomagranate

$3.50

Aha Fuji Apple White Tea

$3.50

Aha Lime Watermelon

$3.50

20oz Dasani Water

$3.00

20oz Smartwater

$4.00

1L Smart Water

$5.00

Pellegrino

$4.50

1 L Pellegrino

$6.00

2L Coke

$4.50

Monster

$4.00

Monster Zero Sugar

$4.00

NOS

$4.00

Panna Spring Water

$4.50

Cookies

$1.00

Kid Milk

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Specials

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Tempura battered haddock fillets, served with fries and coleslaw. Lemon wedges and tar tar on the side.

Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of marinara, lasagna noodles, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and ground sausage. Served with a small house salad and Garlic Bread.

Penne Meatballs

$14.00

Penne with Marinara and Meatballs

Meatballs

$6.00

Matty B Polo

$30.00

Matty B Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$55.00

Bar Glass

$5.00

N/A Beverage (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mint Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Kid Coke

$2.00

Kid Diet

$2.00

Kid Sprite

$2.00

Kid Orange Soda

$2.00

Kid Root Beer

$2.00

Kid Lemonade

$2.00

Kid Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kid Shirley

$2.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid iced tea

$2.00

Kid Mint Tea

$2.00

Kid AJ

$3.00

Kid OJ

$3.00

Kid CJ

$3.00

Kid PJ

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Soda water

$3.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Coffee Milkshake

$6.00

Salted Carmel Milkshake

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.00

French Press

$8.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee Shop Drinks (Copy)

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee/Decaf

$3.00

French Press

$8.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Mint Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

cookie

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lively Apres Ski Pub located at the base of Attitash Ski Area. Serving the cornerstones of the Fat Kid American Culinary Rep with some Salads.

Location

1 River Run Road Attitash Mountain Village Hospitality Building, Bartlet, NH 03812

Directions

Gallery
Matty B's Mountainside Cafe image
Matty B's Mountainside Cafe image

