Black Pear
Black Pear is a vibrant local pantry, offering café-style seating and an abundant selection of locally roasted coffee to include organic options & crafted by a certified barista. We will offer gourmet sandwiches, salads and seasonally inspired dishes to enjoy with us or take home.
We offer a unique selection of local cheeses and charcuterie, freshly baked pastries, desserts, and handcrafted culinary products.
312 County Rd
Barrington RI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
