Black Pear

Black Pear is a vibrant local pantry, offering café-style seating and an abundant selection of locally roasted coffee to include organic options & crafted by a certified barista. We will offer gourmet sandwiches, salads and seasonally inspired dishes to enjoy with us or take home.
We offer a unique selection of local cheeses and charcuterie, freshly baked pastries, desserts, and handcrafted culinary products.

312 County Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)

312 County Rd

Barrington RI

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
