Happy Place Creperie

Come in get happy with us. Savory and sweet crepes, salads, coffee, soft drinks and shakes.

438 Main Street

Popular Items

22 - Peach, Bavarian Cream, Toasted Granola$8.50
#11 - Cheddar cheese, pepperoni, marinara$11.00
#1 - Avocado, ricotta, pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds$11.00
#3 - Smoked salmon, dill, cram cheese, caper berries, fresh cucumber$13.00
#4 - 2 Free range eggs, ham, cheddar cheese$11.00
#5 - 2 free range eggs, cheddar, spinach, caper berries, chipotle aiol$11.00
26 - Strawberries, Banana, Nutella Drizzle, Whipped Cream$9.50
#2 - Artichoke, organic spinach, cheddar cheese, black olive tapenade$10.50
#6 - Oven roasted turkey breast, Brie cheese, organic spinach, Cesar dressing drizzle$12.50
#9 - Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, red onion, chipotle sauce, greens$13.50
Location

438 Main Street

Warren RI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

