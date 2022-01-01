Happy Place Creperie
Come in get happy with us. Savory and sweet crepes, salads, coffee, soft drinks and shakes.
438 Main Street
Warren RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
