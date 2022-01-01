Botanica Restaurant & Market
Local Farms & Global Flavors
1620 Silver Lake Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1620 Silver Lake Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
Diablo is a chef-driven, new-American, restaurant using the "taco" as a platform for our culinary ideas. We are a fun, casual environment great for small or large groups. We proudly serve craft beer, a signature Diablo Pops Michelada, and a variety of wines. Also, we are a great place to watch a game!
Alimento
Alimento is a creative and soulful Italian restaurant from James Beard-nominated chef and owner Zach Pollack. Located in L.A.'s historic Silver Lake neighborhood on a bustling corridor of shops and restaurants adjacent to the famous reservoir, the food at Alimento draws inspiration from Italy's regional traditions while not adhering too strictly to them. Carefully sourced ingredients from local artisans and growers feature prominently among the menu's selection of small plates, pastas, and large platters designed for sharing. The food is complemented by an eclectic wine list showcasing lesser-known varietals and hard-to-find wines from small producers (many of which are organic and/or biodynamic), and by a rotating selection of microbrews from the U.S. and Italy.
LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL Coffee is an award-winning, premium specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Los Angeles. Our coffee and tea is served in more than 300 locations throughout the US and in select countries around the world.
Intelligentsia Coffee
Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.