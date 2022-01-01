Go
Botanica Restaurant & Market

Local Farms & Global Flavors

1620 Silver Lake Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)

Popular Items

Galette - Seasonal Fruit$7.00
A mini galette with farmer's market fruit & seasonal preserves. (Strawberries today!)
Cortado$4.00
Lemon Rosemary Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Pecan Cookie$4.00
(whole wheat flour, spelt flour, pecans, 70% chocolate, eggs, butter, vanilla, coconut sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt)
1/2 Sandwich Special$10.00
Friends and Family Sourdough
Whipped tahini
Harissa
Roasted cauliflower
Zhoug yogurt
Zaaatar dressed chicories
Pickled red onion
Latte$4.50
Todo Verde Vegan Al Pastor Spice Blend$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1620 Silver Lake Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
