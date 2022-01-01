Go
Budd Dairy Food Hall

Mexican Street Tacos crafted from fresh ingredients and their signature hand-pressed tortillas and salsas.

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1086 N 4th St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

NACHOS!!!$11.00
Flour Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla, Melted cheese, your choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo and our Serrano-cream sauce
Pastor (spit-roasted pork) -gluten free$4.50
Spit-roasted marinated pork, salsa taquera, cilantro, onions and pineapple on a hand-pressed corn tortilla.
Vegan$4.50
Roasted Yukon gold potatoes, Shiitake mushrooms, on a hand-pressed corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, green salsa.
Hand-pressed Corn Quesadilla$11.00
A Larger hand-pressed corn tortilla, delicious melted cheese, you choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our Serrano-cream sauce.
Pescado (Red Snapper Fish)$5.50
"THE BEST FISH TACO IN OHIO" Beer-battered snapper, cabbage. pico de gallo, serrano pepper-cream sauce on a FLOUR tortilla.
Chips + Guacamole$8.00
Our fresh-made corn chips with our Guacamole.
Asada (steak) - gluten free$4.50
Grilled steak, salsa taquera, cilantro, onions on a hand-pressed corn tortilla.
Chips + Queso NEW!!!$7.00
Pollo (Slow cooked shredded chicken) - gluten free$4.50
Slow cooked chicken in a chipotle sauce, cabbage, queso fresco, and Serrano pepper-cream sauce on a hand-pressed corn tortilla.
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1086 N 4th St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
