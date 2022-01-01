Go
The Budlong Hot Chicken

Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

1008 W Armitage • $$

Avg 4.6 (2755 reviews)

Popular Items

Collard Greens$6.50
In-house braised, fresh collards, smoked ham hock, hot sauce and garlic
Mixed Greens Salad$16.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
Fries$5.50
Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries
Farm Slaw$6.50
Fresh cut cabbage, carrots, green onions, red onions, chopped parsley in
our not too creamy, not too tangy house-made coleslaw dressing
Banana Pudding$7.00
House-made pudding, sliced bananas topped with shortbread cookies
1/2 Dark Plate$18.00
Traditional Nashville Hot - bone-in fried chicken. 2 pieces of leg & thigh 1/4 - served on buttered texas toast - topped with Budlong pickles. choose your heat
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
7 oz breast - brined, battered & fried
served with comeback sauce, Budlong pickles, and farmslaw.
Mac N Cheese$6.50
Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese
Budlong Biscuit$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits
Tenders$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1008 W Armitage

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
