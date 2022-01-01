Go
McGee's Tavern & Grille

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

950 W Webster Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (949 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Salad$10.75
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Turkey Burger$12.75
Triple Decker Grilled Cheese$9.50
Bowtie Caesar Salad$8.50
Spicy Red Onion Rings$4.00
Signature Burger$14.00
McGee's Bone-In Wings$12.50
House Salad$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

950 W Webster Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
