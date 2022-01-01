Go
Consumer picView gallery

Buffalo Spot - Pico Rivera

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9332 Washington Blvd

Pico Rivera, CA 90638

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

9332 Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera CA 90638

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Burro - Pico Rivera
orange starNo Reviews
9332 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Alondra's - Pico Rivera
orange star4.8 • 499
8746 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Fatima's Grill #3 - Montebello - 477 Washington Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
477 Washington Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Molly's Burger
orange starNo Reviews
7720 Telegraph Rd Commerce, CA 90040
View restaurantnext
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
orange starNo Reviews
9020 Telegraph rd Downey, CA 90240
View restaurantnext
Casa Gazon Mexican Grill - 11413 Telegraph Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
11413 Telegraph Rd. Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pico Rivera

Gondola pizza
orange star4.8 • 3,029
15840 Imperial Hwy La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Oh Mama Kitchen - 14822 Beach Blvd.
orange star5.0 • 532
14822 Beach Blvd La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Habibi Grill - 15272 Rosecrans Ave
orange star4.5 • 81
15272 Rosecrans Ave La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Pico Rivera

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Buffalo Spot - Pico Rivera

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston