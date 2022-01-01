Go
Banner pic

Cafe De Paris Bakery

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Gulf Boulevard

Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach FL 33785

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Indian Rocks Cafe

No reviews yet

Indian Rocks Cafe is a coffee, smoothie, breakfast and lunch restaurant. All of our products are made fast, fresh and healthy. Our goal is to provide quality beverage and food items to the local and visiting community. Thank you! :)

Cafe Largo

No reviews yet

We appreciate your visit

Seaweed

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pipo & Betty's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe De Paris Bakery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston