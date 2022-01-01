Cafe Services

Go
10 Krey Boulevard

Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$1.99
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$5.49
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Onion Rings$2.19
Sweet onion flavor in every light and crispy bite
Build Your Own Omelet$4.79
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up
Virtual Salad Bar$4.29
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Signature French Fries$1.69
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Chicken Caesar Wrap$5.69
Grilled Chicken with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing all in a White Wrap.
The Grilled Cheeserie$3.29
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
Pepsi Products$1.69
Location

10 Krey Boulevard

Rensselaer NY

Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
