Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach

Food Without Borders

301 Flagler Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (885 reviews)

Popular Items

Curry$16.00
Mild, Medium or Spicy, Organic Black Rice, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Butternut Squash, Potato, Cherry Tomatoes, in Yellow Thai Coconut Milk Sauce, Add Chicken, Shrimp, Tofu, or Veggie
Hummus & Tabbouleh$9.00
Served with Carrots, Cucumbers and Pita Chips
Ginger Soy Ahi Tuna$22.00
Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna with Jasmine Rice, Grilled Green Onion, Red Peppers, Avocado, and a Spicy Jalapeno Ginger Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 Flagler Ave

New Smyrna Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
