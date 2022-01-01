Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
Food Without Borders
301 Flagler Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
301 Flagler Ave
New Smyrna Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clancy's Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
The Grille at Riverview
Come in and enjoy!
Peanuts Sports Bar
Peanuts Sports Bar
Norwood's
Come in and enjoy!