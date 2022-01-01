Go
JB's Fish Camp

JB’s Fish Camp is a world famous riverfront seafood restaurant located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. We have the best sunset views and finest seafood in town. You can arrive by boat or car. We have plenty of parking for large parties. JB’s offers a full indoor and outdoor bar, and live music on the weekends. Join us for fresh seafood prepared steamed, grilled, blackened or fried. We have plenty of choices for non-seafood lovers as well!

SEAFOOD

859 Pompano Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (3 reviews)
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

859 Pompano Ave

New Smyrna Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
