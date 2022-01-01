JB's Fish Camp
JB’s Fish Camp is a world famous riverfront seafood restaurant located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. We have the best sunset views and finest seafood in town. You can arrive by boat or car. We have plenty of parking for large parties. JB’s offers a full indoor and outdoor bar, and live music on the weekends. Join us for fresh seafood prepared steamed, grilled, blackened or fried. We have plenty of choices for non-seafood lovers as well!
SEAFOOD
859 Pompano Ave • $$
Location
859 Pompano Ave
New Smyrna Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
