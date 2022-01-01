Go
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

Since 2007 we have been ambassadors of our culture, traditions and to being an industry leader. We are committed to offer you our loyal guests: our Azteca D’ Oro family, the finest foods from our land, unsurpassed service, a family atmosphere and a place to enjoy an authentic Mexican Fiesta.

1960 State Route 44

Popular Items

Fajita Sampler$26.50
Virgin Margarita$6.00
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Burrito Blanco$15.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese (not spicy, just delicious), white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca’s salsa a la crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.
L - Macho Burrito$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Enchiladas a la Crema$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Macho Burrito$15.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Azteca Queso Dip$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Location

1960 State Route 44

New Smyrna Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
