Calif. Chicken Cafe
LA's best Rotisserie Chicken, Wraps and Salads.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
6805 Melrose Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6805 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
