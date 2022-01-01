Go
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

2770 Greenville Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Delight$8.75
Catfish Entree$18.00
Crab Cake Meal$23.00
Counselors Burger$17.00
7 oz craft blend of brisket, short rib & chuck wood-fire grilled. served with onion-bacon jam, fried onions, smoked gouda, arugula & your choice of one side
Grilled Chicken Entree$19.00
Greek Salad
Meatloaf$19.00
Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
Highway 225 Burger$17.00
Hubba Hubba pulled pork mounded on a Campfire Grill burger with swiss cheese, fried onions, and Carolina Sweet BBQ sauce
Cabin Salad$9.00
Pickled Carrots, Radish, Toasted Quinoa, Marinated Tomatoes, and Goat Cheese over Mixed Greens with a House-Smoked Olive Oil Vinaigrette.
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

2770 Greenville Hwy

Flat Rock NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
