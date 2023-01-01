Cantina Food & Spirits - 330 7th Ave
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:30 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Location
330 7th Ave, Altoona PA 16602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mansion Donut Company, LLC - Downtown Altoona
No Reviews
1400 11th Avenue Altoona, PA 16601
View restaurant
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
No Reviews
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
View restaurant
Best Way Pizza Duncansville - Duncansville
No Reviews
1424 3rd Avenue Duncansville, PA 16635
View restaurant