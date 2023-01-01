Go
Banner picView gallery

Cantina Food & Spirits - 330 7th Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:30 AM

review star

No reviews yet

330 7th Ave

Altoona, PA 16602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am

Location

330 7th Ave, Altoona PA 16602

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mansion Donut Company, LLC - Downtown Altoona
orange starNo Reviews
1400 11th Avenue Altoona, PA 16601
View restaurantnext
Jack & Georges
orange starNo Reviews
2400 4th Ave Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
The Jolted Monkey -
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Fairway Dr # 100 Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
orange starNo Reviews
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
View restaurantnext
Best Way Pizza Duncansville - Duncansville
orange starNo Reviews
1424 3rd Avenue Duncansville, PA 16635
View restaurantnext
Belly Buster's Food Truck and Catering -
orange starNo Reviews
921 Maple St williamsburg, PA 16693
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Altoona

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cantina Food & Spirits - 330 7th Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston