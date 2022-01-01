Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Carlos Poco Loco
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
1809 Adams St.
Toledo, OH 43604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1809 Adams St., Toledo OH 43604
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Brick Bar
The Brick Bar- Craft Cocktails & Live Music!
Ice Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Napa Kitchen + Bar Toledo
Come in and enjoy!
ICE Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!