Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Carlos Poco Loco

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

1809 Adams St.

Toledo, OH 43604

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Taco Carta$2.60
Hard or soft shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken , with lettuce and cheese
Queso Blanco Dip$6.50
Mildly Spicy. Made with 100% cheese.
Authentic Street Tacos$3.00
Grilled double corn tortilla with fresh onions and cilantro. Choose steak, pork chorizo, pork carnitas , grilled chicken or al pastor chicken
Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
Chips and Salsa$1.95
Refried Beans Side$2.75
Guacamole Dip$6.50
Enchilada Carta$2.93
Corn tortilla rolled and baked with red mild salsa and cheese
Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Cuban Sandwich$10.50
Pressed bread sandwich with slow cooked pork butt, smoked ham, mustard, cheese and pickles
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1809 Adams St., Toledo OH 43604

Directions

