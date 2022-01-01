Go
Toast

Cedars Restaurant

At Cedars, our menu is a unique blend of Indian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Cuisine. From Baba Ghannoj and Hummus to Shish Taouk and Shish Kababs, we offer the best of the Mediterranean and Middle East, and also all the different regional favorites of India, including vindaloo, korma, rogan josh, palak paneer, and a variety of curries! Our butter chicken is probably what we’re most famous for, and we guarantee you won’t find a better selection of naan anywhere in Seattle! Our chai tea is another point of Cedars’ pride—chai is the heart of every Indian restaurant, and has to be made to perfection each and every time. The chefs at Cedars simmer a secret blend of tea, spices and milk in each brew until the flavor, texture, color, and aroma are perfect. And with free refills, Cedars is a perfect place for Indian chai lovers– your cup is never empty at Cedars.

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)

Popular Items

Tandoori Chicken Tikka$18.95
Boneless succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Mango Lassi$5.95
Tikka Masala Paneer
A cream based curry cooked with indian homemade cheese, ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce.
Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Coconut Curry Chicken
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and special blend of spices.
Vegetables Samosa$5.99
Two crispy pastries filled with mashed potatoes, green peas and indian spices.
Rice$5.50
Fresh basmati rice.
Plain Nan$3.99
White leavened bread
Garlic Nan$4.99
Leavened white bread stuffed with garlic.
Butter Chicken$17.95
Chicken simmered in a rich and smooth butter, tomato, and cream sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BB's Teriyaki Grill

No reviews yet

A Fresh Take on Teriyaki

U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shultzy's

No reviews yet

Seattle's würst restaurant since 1988.
The Ave's go to bar and grill for homemade burgers, brats, cheesesteaks and more with an unbeatable tap lineup, craft cocktails, and full bar.

Just Burgers

No reviews yet

HANDCRAFTED BURGERS & FRIES IN NEO-INDUSTRIAL ATMOSPHERE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston