Go
Chicago Magic Lounge image

Chicago Magic Lounge

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

389 Reviews

$$$

5050 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60640

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markThemed

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

5050 N. Clark Street, Chicago IL 60640

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Redline VR

No reviews yet

Offering take home cocktails and virtual reality headsets!

The SoFo Tap

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Bear Bar South of Foster

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

No reviews yet

An authentic Irish pub located in the heart of Ravenswood. With our wide selection of beers, spirits, and menu items there is surely something for everyone here at O'Shaughnessy's! Come have a beer and relax with us!

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

No reviews yet

Tacos all day, everyday!

Chicago Magic Lounge

orange star4.8 • 389 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston