Goddess and Grocer
Come in and enjoy!
5318 N Clark Street
Location
5318 N Clark Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Reza's Restaurant Andersonville
Come in and enjoy!
The Bird Cage
We look forward to welcoming you for some great food and cocktails.
Vincent
Thanks for visiting Vincent. We look forward to seeing you for dine-in service and carry out.
Eli Tea Bar - Chicago
Specialty tea shop + weekend sober bar